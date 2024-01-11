Now-canceled ‘Julia’ served up two seasons of whimsy and warmth

This saddens me. “Julia,” the Max comedy based on Julia Child’s life, has been canceled. I liked a lot about the show, a strange but winning concoction that successfully blended Child, her ascent at WGBH, her co-workers, her marriage, the writing of her recipe books, the vibe of the 1960s, and her time in France into a warm ensemble sitcom. It was an affectionate, whimsical series.

I thought “Julia” was going to endure, in the way “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” did. The second season gave all the characters more depth, and Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce, as Julia and her husband, Paul, continued to deliver a sweet portrait of middle-aged love. The British Lancashire (from “Happy Valley”) was extraordinary, teasing out the comedy — with her melodic Dame Edna-like voice — and the poignancy of Child. Pierce, too, was just right, as Paul managed his private frustrations and artistic aspirations while being a rock for his wife. They were a strong acting team.