Ayo Edebiri talks Golden Globes speech, why she can’t eat viral ‘The Bear’ potato chip omelet on ‘Kimmel’

The late-night host revealed that it wasn’t the first time he’s interacted with the Dorchester native , as they initially met at a California bakery by chef Sherry Yard while Edebiri was training for the first season of “The Bear.” Edebiri’s star has risen a lot since then, with the actress not only winning a Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a television series, musical or comedy, but also earning both BAFTA and SAG Award nominations this week.

Fresh off her win at the 2024 Golden Globes , Ayo Edebiri stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night to chat about her big weekend.

Kimmel praised Edebiri for her Golden Globes acceptance speech, which thanked agents and managers’ assistants for their hard work.

“I’ve assisted before,” Edebiri told the late-night host. “I started out as a PA and as a writer’s assistant. They are just very hard jobs and often thankless.”

While Edebiri is winning accolades left and right for her portrayal of chef Sydney Adamu on FX’s “The Bear,” her family still doesn’t think she’s ready to help out when it comes to cooking for them.

“I am still not allowed in the kitchen,” Edebiri said. “My mom is like, ‘You’re not ready yet.’”

The actress also dished on the potato chip omelet that went viral after it was featured in “The Bear.” Edebiri explained that the show’s culinary producer Courtney Storer came up with the idea for the delicious dish.

“We tested, I don’t know, it felt like 100 different ways of putting chips in or on an omelet,” Edebiri said, noting how they tried French and Spanish omelet variations, among other recipes.

“After consuming copious amounts of butter, and cheese and eggs we were like, this is the best one, but also, we can never eat this again,” she added.

Should Edebiri ever get a chance to cook for her family or friends, though, don’t expect to see the potato chip omelet at the dinner table.

“Abosultely not,” she said. “It’s a perfect thing, but I’ve had too much.”

