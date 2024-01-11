A musical ‘Mean Girls’ makes fetch happen

“SNL” and “30 Rock” alum Tina Fey wrote the original “Mean Girls,” the Tony-nominated book of the 2018 Broadway musical, and this version, all based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book “Queen Bees and Wannabes.” For those keeping track, Fey adapted Wiseman’s book once, but her own material twice. She also reprises her role as math teacher Ms. Norbury, though she didn’t play that part on stage.

“Mean Girls” is the latest property to go from screen to stage and then back to screen. The result is a mostly faithful adaptation of the 2004 Lindsay Lohan movie. Fans of that film will find their favorite scenes and lines intact. Dangerous school buses and weight-gaining health snacks have their moments in the sun here, and, bless its heart, “fetch” is still trying to happen.

Tina Fey reprises her role of Ms. Norbury in "Mean Girls" from Paramount Pictures. Jojo Whilden/Paramount

Such minute details would be ridiculed by our snarky, fun narrators, Damian Hubbard (Jaquel Spivey of Broadway’s “A Strange Loop”) and Janis ‘Imi’ike (Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Disney’s Moana). Their job is to guide newcomer Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) and, by extension, the viewer, through the hellish high-school rite of passage known as cliques. As in the original, Damian is explicitly gay (Janis’s snide comment that he’s “almost too gay to function” remains in this version), but unlike the first film, Janis is more clearly defined as a lesbian here.

Until now, Cady had been homeschooled in Kenya by her mother (Jenna Fischer). This explains why she occasionally imagines her classmates acting like wild animals. High school is a jungle, right? And as one of the catchy songs mentions, Regina George (Reneé Rapp, reprising her Broadway role) is the “apex predator.”

Regina is the leader of the Plastics, the hottest clique in school. Her abused toadies are the insecure Gretchen Wieners (Bebe Wood), who fears the day Regina won’t like her anymore, and Karen Shetty (Avantika), who’s stereotypically stupid but at least has a few shreds of empathy for others. Cady accepts Regina’s unexpected offer of a trial run with her crew, if only so she can execute Janis’s plan to destroy the group from within. Back in sixth grade, Regina played a cruel, homophobic joke on Janis and, to quote Janis’s big musical number, a “revenge party” is in order.

Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Angourie Rice as Cady ,and Auli'i Cravalho as Janis in "Mean Girls." Jojo Whilden/Paramount

Cady makes the grade and becomes an official Plastic. Her membership soon interferes with her lust for Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), Regina’s ex. She also must decline a rightful place on the Math Club competition team because its lack of cool conflicts with her newfound Regina-adjacent glory. Power corrupts, and Cady becomes the type of mean girl she’s supposed to be defeating.

Songwriters Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin introduce Regina by giving her the showstopping verses of the song “Meet the Plastics.” Aided by editor Andrew Marcus, who cuts this sequence as if it were a seduction, Rapp commands the screen. When she sings that she’s a “massive deal,” you believe her. Directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. stage all the musical numbers with energetic choreography and sly humor, but Regina’s songs are the movie’s highlights.

The directing duo is less successful when they frame scenes as TikTok or phone videos. Maybe it’s just me, but I wish filmmakers would realize how uninteresting and flat that aspect ratio looks on a big screen. I know it’s an attempt to contemporize the story, but visually it’s the equivalent of putting a Tylenol caplet on an iPad.

More successful upgrades of the material occur on the screenplay level. Gone is the subplot about Coach Carr (played here by Jon Hamm) sleeping with students. Also absent is the prior film’s extraneous use of the N-word. But don’t worry! Someone still gets hit by that speeding school bus.

Though I enjoyed both films, I had the same problem with this “Mean Girls” as I did with the original: I didn’t know whom to root for as the story played out. Though she gives a good performance and sings her few songs with gusto, Rice’s Cady is not as charismatic as Lohan’s. Plus, it feels like this movie likes Regina best. She gets more numbers than anyone else besides Damian and Janis.

Tim Meadows reprises his role of Mr. Duvall in "Mean Girls" from Paramount Pictures. Jojo Whilden/Paramount

Fey’s “SNL” cohort Tim Meadows also reprises his role from the 2004 film, though his Principal Duvall is now in a relationship with her Ms. Norbury. Seeing them together evokes memories of their earlier scenes. Duvall even wears the carpal-tunnel cast on his wrist.

Since it’s practically the same movie as its predecessor, “Mean Girls” engenders a mild sense of futility. But if you really want to be jarred out of complacency, consider that the first Regina George, Rachel McAdams, is now playing the mother of the tween from “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Now that, my friends, is fetch.

★★★

MEAN GIRLS

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. Written by Tina Fey, based on her book for the Broadway musical. Starring Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Auli’i Cravalho, Angourie Rice, Jenna Fischer, Bebe Wood, Avantika, Jon Hamm, Christopher Briney. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, AMC Causeway, suburbs. 112 minures. PG-13 (get in, loser, and observe teens drinking and cussing)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.