Campbell settles $1.8 million suit with student loan servicer Nelnet

In an investigation, Campbell unearthed that between 2013 and 2017, Nelnet did not adequately inform borrowers with income-based repayment plans that they needed to recertify their earnings.

Massachusetts student loan debtors won a small victory on Thursday when Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced a $1.8 million settlement deal with Nelnet, one of the largest student loan servicers in America.

“Student loan servicers play a crucial role in ensuring that borrowers can access more affordable loan payments,” she said in a statement. Campbell. “As we continue to address issues of affordability, we will prioritize student loan debt and hold service providers accountable.”

The news comes amid a flurry of actions against student loan servicers from as high as the presidential administration. Just last week, Biden announced that the Department of Education would withhold payments to three student loan servicers, including Nelnet, for failing to send monthly billing statements to thousands of borrowers after loan payments restarted after the pandemic pause. The department previously withheld $7.2 million from MOHELA for the same reason.

