Boston crypto firm Circle files to go public

The filing comes about one year after Circle called off a plan to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, backed by former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond.

The 11-year-old company on Thursday said it filed a confidential registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulatory first step could lead to an initial public offering of Circle shares, though typically not for six months or longer.

Not many tech companies have gone public over the past year, though market conditions have improved lately. Boston marketing software firm Klaviyo was the last local tech startup to hit the stock market, with its IPO in September. Klaviyo’s stock price has lost about 13 percent since.

Circle’s main business, running a stablecoin crypto network, has shrunk since the SPAC deal was cancelled but likely remains profitable because interest rates have risen. Unlike most cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, Circle’s token, known as USDC, is backed dollar-for-dollar by assets held in trust. Circle makes money by investing the assets in Treasury bills and bank deposits.

Even as Circle called off the SPAC deal at the end of 2022, business was booming. Revenue increased more than tenfold to $274 million in the third quarter of 2022, generating net income of $43 million. That was the last public report of Circle’s financials though it will have to disclose more recent results as its moves forward with an IPO.

At that time, Circle had $43 billion of USDC tokens in circulation and held $43 billion in assets. But when Silicon Valley Bank failed in March, 2023, Circle had 8 percent of USDC assets on deposit at the bank and in danger of being frozen. That led some users to shift to rival stablecoins.

As of Thursday, Circle had $25 billion of USDC outstanding.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.