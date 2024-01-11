Grading the state’s new economic development plan

It also highlights the stuff we love to do as a small state with big ambitions. “We believe Massachusetts can be an innovative, mission-driven, high-growth economy that solves the big problems facing our world by curing disease, addressing climate change, improving health care, and educating our young talent,” the report reads.

Last month, the Healey administration released its first economic development plan . It’s a solid, 66-page document that shows that the state secretary of economic development, Yvonne Hao, is tuned into the challenges — from housing costs to unreliable transit — that businesses and workers grapple with in the post-COVID era.

It focuses on supporting five sectors where Massachusetts has competitive advantages “and a natural right to win,” in the report’s words.

I have thoughts. Below are notes on each of the five sectors highlighted in the report. I think we need to pour more gasoline on three of these sectors — they’re already pretty nice campfires, with the potential to grow into bonfires — and work to address shortcomings in the other two.

Life sciences

Massachusetts is the undisputed global champ here, with companies like Moderna delivering updated COVID vaccines, and Vertex bringing to market new gene editing treatments that effectively cure people of sickle cell disease. But we can’t be the Ferrari of health care, churning out million-dollar drugs and treatments. It’s a complex issue, because innovation in this industry requires big investments — but on cost, if we don’t come up with clever solutions for insurers and patients, we’re poised to be a punching bag.

Many of our life sciences breakthroughs are simply “too expensive to become pervasive,” said Anupendra Sharma, a serial entrepreneur and teacher in life sciences.

A view of Atlas, a robot made by the Boston Dynamics robotics firm. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Advanced manufacturing/robotics

We’ve been a powerhouse here, producing companies such as iRobot and Kiva Systems — both of which were acquired, or being acquired, by Amazon. We have an incubator, Mass Robotics, that is one of the best in the world, and the Boston Dynamics AI Institute, which aspires to be a pioneering research center exploring the convergence of robotics and artificial intelligence. We should trumpet our strengths.

But a big weakness is lack of investment: lots of robotics companies here scrape by on government grants or customer contracts, without the millions of dollars they need to shoot for the stars. We need to focus on attracting more investors from around the world, because our Massachusetts-based venture capital firms aren’t getting the job done.

Climate tech

Like robotics, we’re well-positioned. Governor Maura Healey told me in November that she views herself as the chief cheerleader for Massachusetts startups working on new energy technologies to help counter climate change. While companies in this sector have done a good job of attracting investment, we need to keep our focus on two things: making it easier for them to pilot test their technologies with cities, towns, universities, and businesses to see what benefits they might deliver; and ensuring that we’re bringing big energy companies to the state to see what the startups are up to. Those companies would be potential acquirers of startups — something the climate tech sector desperately needs.

Artificial intelligence

The report says that Massachusetts can be a leader in applying artificial intelligence technology in specific industries, such as financial services, education, and hospitals, to keep them on the cutting edge. While we’ve been a leader in AI research for decades, Massachusetts is a laggard when it comes to creating new companies to power this sector and create hundreds or thousands of jobs.

I’m not sure that organizing an AI convention in Massachusetts this summer, as the report proposes, is going to affect the balance of power. Paul Baier runs an analyst firm called GAI Insights. He’s already planning an AI conference for October, his second annual one. His suggestion: target college and business school students who may be developing the next big idea in AI and work to counter the notion that “to do a startup you have to go to California.”

“The perception is that there are no unicorn companies in Boston, no venture capitalists, and no support,” Baier said.

We shouldn’t be this weak in the AI market, but here we are: Still working on fertilizing the soil rather than growing beanstalks.

The Sons of Liberty pour the first chest of British tea into the Boston Harbor at the 250th reenactment of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Tourism

The 250th is coming! The 250th is coming! The anniversary of the American Revolution, that is. The economic development plan suggests we promote the heck out of our state’s role, and you can bet we will. But how could we make it the anniversary event no one will forget? How could we leverage experiential and interactive resources, such as the Boston Tea Party Ships and historical reenactment groups, to bring the debates and battles of the Revolution into communities and schools?

Could we build a single, high-tech, Disney-style “relive the Revolution” experience that every tourist would want to see — and serve as a gateway to all the other great museums and sites?

Also, you may have noticed that during the warmer months, when tourists come to Massachusetts, hotels get very expensive — whether you’re booking in Back Bay, Lenox, or North Adams. In the same way that Boston is offering incentives to convert office buildings to residential spaces, might we also incentivize the conversion of offices to hotels?

Or perhaps adapt historic buildings that aren’t being used, from banks to mills to firehouses, in the way the Custom House Tower became the Marriott Vacation Club and worker cottages in North Adams became the successful Porches Inn.

More hotels would ensure that Massachusetts can attract tourists from across the income spectrum — not just the high end.

Overall, this economic development plan is a good one — though it will need to be executed with limited resources, given the state’s revenue shortfall. I give it an A-, only because it lacks big ideas about pulling people back into offices and reinvigorating downtowns. Unfortunately, no one has big ideas on that now. It’ll likely be a slow slog.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him @ScottKirsner.