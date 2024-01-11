Sage CEO sees encouraging sales for new pill for postpartum depression

“I believe that Zurzuvae is the key that unlocks the blockbuster potential of postpartum depression,” Greene said in an interview at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the largest business meeting for the biotechnology industry of the year.

Barry Greene, chief executive of Sage Therapeutics, one of two Cambridge drug companies behind the new pill, called Zurzuvae, said he won’t have the number of prescriptions written until his company’s quarterly earnings report in mid-February. But he said he had received encouraging accounts from psychiatrists, OB-GYNs, and primary care physicians who have prescribed the pill, which became available around Dec. 15.

SAN FRANCISCO — The first pill approved to treat postpartum depression is generating strong interest from patients and doctors in its first month available by prescription, a Cambridge drug maker said this week.

“People had thought it was a niche market,” said Greene, who has led Sage for three years. “People had thought that OB-GYNs would have no interest. Again, it’s early in the launch period, but we’re seeing quite the opposite. We’re seeing prescriptions flowing in not only by psychiatrists, which we always suspected, but also by OB-GYNs and by primary care physicians.”

He added that the pill has actually been available to some patients for only a couple of weeks because mothers might have had difficulty making appointments with doctors during the holidays.

However, Brian Abrahams, an analyst for RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to investors this week that Sage and its much bigger business partner, Cambridge-based Biogen, are handling the drug launch “more as a rare disease launch, reflecting what we believe is a more niche opportunity, at least initially.”

He said Sage’s management has “continued to share their excitement” but has yet to “provide any concrete metrics or guidance.”

Postpartum depression, or PPD, is a serious mental illness that can develop in about one in seven new mothers after childbirth for a variety of reasons, including a change in hormone levels. PPD can lead mothers to have thoughts of harming themselves or their babies, although cases of new moms actually hurting newborns is rare.

Zurzuvae is given as two 25-milligram capsules once daily for 14 days. The pill works differently from older antidepressants that are sometimes prescribed off label for postpartum depression. Those can take up to 12 weeks to provide full benefits, if they do at all, while Zurzuvae acts quickly. Some recipients of the pill in clinical trials felt better after only two of the 14 doses, according to researchers.

“For women with [post-partum depression], delayed improvement in depressive symptoms can significantly worsen outcomes,” Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis, a principal investigator in the Zurzuvae clinical trials and a professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, New York, said last month. “Having an option like Zurzuvae that can work at day 15 and improve symptoms in as early as three days has the potential to make a profound difference in the lives of women with PPD.”

The medicine costs $15,900 per course, before insurance, which has raised some concerns about how many people will be able to access it. However, Greene said Sage has been working closely with government and private insurers to persuade them to cover the drug. He said the costs to society for untreated or undertreated postpartum depression are steep and can have widespread repercussions for the well-being of mothers, children and families.

Sage and and Biogen got a big boost from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists shortly after the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug on Aug 4. The professional association issued a “clinical advisory” saying that the medicine “provides another treatment option for severe postpartum depression that had onset within the third trimester of pregnancy or within 4 weeks postpartum.” The association recommended that doctors consider prescribing the drug, either alone or with one of the older antidepressants known as SSRIs or SNRIs, but noted that Zurzuvae can cause side effects, including drowsiness, dizziness and fatigue.

Although Greene was pleased the FDA approved the drug for postpartum depression, the agency dealt Sage and Biogen a big setback by refusing to approve it to treat major depressive disorder, a far bigger market. Regulators said the business partners hadn’t provided substantial evidence that the medicine would be effective treating the much more common form of depression.

An estimated 21 million adults in the United States had at least one major depressive episode in 2021, or 8.3 percent of all people in the country who are 18 or older, according to a report by the National Institute of Mental Health. Approval for major depression was key to Wall Street models that had predicted Zurzuvae had the potential to be a blockbuster, typically defined as a drug that generates at least $1 billion in annual sales.

For now, Greene said, his company is focusing on postpartum depression.

About three weeks after the FDA’s mixed decision, Sage announced deep job cuts. Greene said this week that the company had about 750 employees the month before the FDA made its ruling and had planned to expand its workforce to roughly 1,200 if Zurzuvae was cleared for both conditions. After the layoffs and Sage scuttled plans to expand, it now has roughly 500 employees.

Greene said that people asked him after the FDA decision whether he was surprised that regulators declined to clear Zurzuvae for major depressive disorder. Noting that Sage had only about 280 employees when he became chief executive in December 2020, Greene said, “Would I have hired all these people if we suspected this was happening? We learned late in the review cycle [with regulators] that it was an approvability issue.”

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.