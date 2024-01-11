Sperry sold, Waltham headquarters to close

Wolverine Worldwide has sold the Waltham-based Sperry shoe brand to Authentic Brands Group and the ALDO Group in a deal that will generate $130 million in proceeds for the parent company. The sale is part of a broader effort at Michigan-based Wolverine to streamline the company and pay down debt, a cost-cutting effort that also includes the closing of the company’s office overlooking Route 128 in Waltham. Wolverine has said it will keep a smaller presence in the Boston area in a design hub at a location that has not yet been announced. The company previously announced the closing of the Waltham office in August. It also sold the Keds brand to Designer Brands last February before announcing it had put Sperry on the market. Wolverine had originally occupied the new 180,000-square-foot office in Waltham in 2016 after acquiring several Boston-area footwear brands including Saucony, Stride Rite, Keds, and Sperry. — JON CHESTO

FINANCE

Deal-making looks to be on the rise in 2024

Citizens Financial Group sees deal activity picking up in 2024. The Providence-based company’s annual survey of 400 middle-market companies and private equity firms show the most deal-making optimism since 2020, with roughly half of respondents expecting a strong merger-and-acquisition market in 2024 after a sluggish 2023. Jason Wallace, head of Citizens’s M&A advisory group, said a sense of normalcy is returning to the M&A environment, with companies across sectors seeing improved deal opportunities. The survey involved leaders at US-based “middle market” businesses, those with up to $1 billion in annual revenue, and private equity firms with funds of up to $1.5 billion in size. — JON CHESTO

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin ETFs have a strong first day

The first US ETFs that directly hold bitcoin are off to a strong start, with billions of dollars changing hands in a historical first day of trading for the long-sought investment vehicles. Over $3.5 billion shares traded between the 11 US spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds as of 1 p.m. in New York on Thursday. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which converted into an ETF, has seen about $1.7 billion in volume, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meantime, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust—IBIT— has seen over $880 million change hands. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Google lays off hundreds

Google laid off hundreds of workers in several divisions Wednesday night, seeking to lower expenses as it focuses on artificial intelligence and joining a wave of other companies cutting tech jobs this year. The Silicon Valley company laid off employees in its core engineering division, as well as those working on the Google Assistant, a voice-operated virtual assistant, and in the hardware division that makes the Pixel phone, Fitbit watches, and Nest thermostat, three people with knowledge of the cuts said. Several hundred employees from the company’s core engineering organization lost corporate access and received notices that their roles were eliminated, two of the people said. Google said that most of the hardware cuts affected a team working on augmented reality, technology that combines the real world with a digital overlay. — NEW YORK TIMES

RENTAL CARS

Hertz to sell a third of EVs, return to gas-powered cars

Hertz plans to sell a third of its US electric vehicle fleet and reinvest in gas-powered cars due to weak demand and high repair costs for its battery-powered options. The sales of 20,000 EVs began last month and will continue over the course of 2024, the rental giant said Thursday in a regulatory filing. Hertz will record a non-cash charge in its fourth-quarter results of about $245 million related to incremental net depreciation expense. The dramatic about-face, after Hertz announced plans in 2021 to buy 100,000 Tesla vehicles, underscores the waning demand for all-electric cars in the United States. EV sales slowed sharply over the course of 2023, rising just 1.3 percent in the final quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates tick up

The average long-term US mortgage rate rose for the second time in as many weeks, climbing to its highest level in four weeks. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.66 percent from 6.62 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.33 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUCTIONS

Elton John to sell contents of former Atlanta home

After selling their Atlanta home in 2023 for $7.2 million, pop star Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, are auctioning off its contents. Eight separate sales at Christie’s New York will feature around 900 lots estimated at more than $10 million total. There will be an evening sale on Feb. 21 and a day sale that stretches from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, plus six online auctions. The lots will include everything from a pair of the singer’s 1970s-era silver platform boots (estimate: $5,000 to $10,000) to his 1990 Bentley two-door convertible ($25,000 to $35,000.) — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Chesapeake to buy rival

Chesapeake Energy Corp. agreed to acquire rival Southwestern Energy Co. for about $7.4 billion in an all-stock deal to create one of the largest US natural gas producers. Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake will pay $6.69 per share, it said Thursday in a statement. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, subject to regulatory approvals. Chesapeake will assume a new name after the closing. The acquisition positions Chesapeake to take on its biggest domestic rival, EQT Corp., and expands its holdings in two key drilling regions: the Marcellus basin in Appalachia and the Haynesville basin straddling Louisiana and east Texas. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

FDA grants temporary permission to import drug to treat syphilis

US regulators gave temporary permission for importation of a form of penicillin used to treat syphilis amid a national shortage of Pfizer’s version of the drug along with a dramatic increase in cases. The Food and Drug Administration authorized importation of penicillin G benzathine made by a French company, Laboratoires Delbert, according to the agency website. Pfizer’s Bicillin L-A, the only version of the drug available in the United States, has been in short supply since April. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

China exported lots of cars in 2023

China’s auto exports surged 63.7 percent in 2023 while domestic sales, boosted by year-end incentives, rose 4.2 percent, an industry association said Thursday. The surge in exports, to 4.1 million according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, may propel China past Japan as the world’s number one exporter of cars. Japan exported 3.6 million cars in the first 11 months of the year, with a final tally expected on Jan. 31. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Pub linked to Jack the Ripper up for sale

A portfolio of London pubs, including one associated with Victorian serial killer Jack the Ripper, is being put up for sale, as the capital’s bars face pressure from the cost-of-living crisis and office staff working from home. Four pubs run by the East London Pub Co. were put on the block earlier this week, after the firm filed for insolvency in 2023. The portfolio is made up of The Ten Bells — the pub believed to have been frequented by two of Jack the Ripper’s victims — The Gun in Spitalfields, The Saxon in Clapham, and The Lock Tavern in Camden. — BLOOMBERG NEWS