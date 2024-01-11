In townwide vote Saturday, Plymouth could be the next to ban nips

If they do, the town of 60,000 would become the 12th, and one of the largest, communities in Massachusetts to ban sales of mini liquor bottles of 100 milliliters or less. But after the measure was narrowly approved at Town Meeting last year, liquor store owners are hoping residents deliver a different verdict.

PLYMOUTH — The heated debate over nips in Plymouth is heading to a vote on Saturday.

“Both sides are passionate,” said owner Deborah Luke of Lukes Liquors. “Just for our sake, hopefully, enough passionate people on our side will vote no.”

Supporters of the ban say it will reduce thousands of the miniature alcohol bottles found alongside Plymouth’s roadways and curb problems with drinking and driving. Those against it worry the ban will harm family-owned package stores in town, and reduce consumer choice.

Both sides have been campaigning in recent weeks, with red pickets against the ban and green signs in favor scattered along roadsides and clustered outside package stores and supermarkets.

The special town election comes in the wake of a Town Meeting, where members voted 72-67 to approve a ban.

Package stores quickly fought back by garnering the required signatures to hold a special referendum election. It’s the only issue on the ballot Saturday.

“I really do believe that it’s going to make our streets safer and our roads cleaner and our environment healthier,” said Deborah Iaquinto, who is on the Plymouth Open Space Committee, which sponsored the Town Meeting article.

Iaquinto believes it is a stretch to think the liquor stores will suffer with a ban, which would affect 16 of Plymouth’s 23 packies.

“They’re always going to be profitable,” she said. “People are always going to want alcohol.”

Still, the little bottles are big business at Lukes Liquors, where customers Tuesday were swinging by to pick up beer, wine, lottery tickets, cigarettes and, yes, the controversial miniature alcohol bottles.

Owner Deborah Luke pointed to a line of small bottles placed on the counter in size order, noting if 100 and 50-millimeter bottles are banned, customers will simply buy half-pints, and perhaps drink more, she said.

But her biggest fear is that customers will travel to neighboring towns, such as Kingston and Bourne, that do not ban nips. When they go, she said, so will sales of other popular items such as cigarettes and scratch tickets.

Volunteers clean up plastic nip bottles of liquor at an event last year in South Kingstown, R.I. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Nip sales alone are significant business, Luke said. She figures she sells about a quarter-million dollars a year in 50-millimeter bottles. And she wonders what might come next.

“If we ban nips,” Luke said, “what will be the next thing they want to ban?”

Amy Naples, CEO of the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, says the ban will be another hit to small businesses in town and supports waiting for a statewide solution or another way to curb litter.

But the litter from nips is intense, said Ken Stone, who is on the volunteer-run Sustainable Plymouth advisory board. In four days last year, he said, volunteers in a townwide cleanup collected around 14,000 miniature alcohol bottles.

Paul Tosi, an avid runner, agrees, saying anywhere with decent vehicle traffic - especially in the parking lots of the package stores - you’ll see them.

“There are not too many places you can walk in town and get skunked by not finding at least one nip,” Tosi said.

And that’s a lot of alcohol. Each nip equals a shot, said Stone, who is also a retired psychologist who specialized in alcohol abuse and diagnosis treatment.

Stone says the evidence from the CDC indicates that raising alcohol prices (in this case, by eliminating the low-cost nips), he said, is an effective strategy for reducing excessive, harmful, drinking.

“It’s a two-for-one benefit,” said Stone. “We’ll cut down the litter, and we’ll cut down on the substance use issue.”

Since Chelsea became the first community in Massachusetts to ban nips in 2018, a growing number of cities and towns have followed suit, including Newton, New Bedford and Nantucket. Boston’s City Council last year considered a ban, but never won final approval.

Litter Free Falmouth, a resident group led by Alan Robinson, conducted a survey before and after the town enacted the ban in 2021. Before the ban, 33 percent of the litter found along Falmouth roadsides were miniature liquor bottles; now it’s roughly 5 percent.

“Litter is reduced in Falmouth,” said Robinson. “Nips are now few and far between.”