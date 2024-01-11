Can we stop giving gifts?

Q. I suffer terrible anxiety around giving gifts. It’s not that I don’t want to give the people I care about something wonderful. I do. The problem is that I can never figure out what that thing is.

Really, any gift seems totally inadequate or over the top. Or I can’t find it, or I run out of time, or they’re out of it, or it’s too expensive. I hate the idea of spending money on something that’s the wrong thing when there are starving people in the world. I feel like we, as a culture, spend way too much money on obligatory “gifting” of things that nobody really needs, that often go into a closet or into the trash.

Most of my family lives far away, so sending gifts also involves mailing them, and I’m terrible at that. If I manage to buy something, it never gets there before Christmas. And then I feel terribly guilty when I receive a thoughtful gift that I don’t need or wouldn’t wear. Especially if I didn’t manage to get a gift for them.

My spouse is a wonderful, enthusiastic gift giver and knows this about me, but I still always feel guilty. I don’t get it together to get good gifts, and I run out at the last minute and get a bunch of random stuff. So in sum, I wish there was a way to just opt out of the gifting system. I would so much rather enjoy quality time with the people I love and not spend so much time and money in shops just to not feel like a terrible friend/parent/spouse/child/sibling. Can we please just stop?

GIVING

A. We can’t stop. But you can do whatever you want.

You can change the way you give and tell people what you’d like to receive.

I love the idea of donating to organizations in people’s names. You can ask for that, too. Pick a cause and send a link to family. Maybe a loved one will think, “Thank goodness I don’t have to buy another random sweater this year.”

If donations don’t feel right, you can contribute to education or a fun experience. When in doubt, I go bookstore. You can get gift certificates to indie bookstores, even in small amounts, for the people who live far away. All it takes is a quick search to find what’s in their area.

But this is Love Letters, so let’s focus on your spouse. Your partner knows you well and has come to expect mediocre gifts. If this issue isn’t a secret, why not reset expectations? You can say that every year, you’ll make a contribution to a fund for nights out and vacations — activities they can enjoy alone or with you. The money can buy dinner at a new restaurant. A day trip. Check with your spouse, of course, but gifts aren’t always things you can wrap.

Perhaps 2024 is the year to experiment with a new way of showing affection. Invest in things to do, as opposed to items you can forget or return.

It sounds like you’d be better at this if you could do it your way. Time to play to your strengths.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

My family members and I stopped giving things to each other a while ago, except for small, funny things so there is something to unwrap. We give each other experiences — sports tix, fancy restaurants, trips (that one is reciprocal), a day exploring some new place, concerts and plays. There is no end to experiences and you can arrange or buy them well in advance.

MASTERMOU





You married someone who can compensate for this weakness of yours. Let your spouse handle the gifting, including your distant family. Marriage is a division of labor. Then all you have to worry about is showing your appreciation by getting her/him one REALLY good gift.

BACKSEATDRIVER85





Cash is always a great gift. Nobody ever complains, and it always gets used.

MADVIBES

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.