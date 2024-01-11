A cowboy poetry fest, a new wooded retreat, and a backpack that can save your life

When you need a time out from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, slip away to a new property nestled in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. The year-round Lumen Nature Retreat in North Woodstock offers a luxury tiny-cabin experience with a Nordic twist. Each cabin blends comfort, coziness, and simplicity and focuses on connecting with the environment: Big windows help you feel close to nature — or step outside and enjoy the Adirondack chairs and firepit beside each cabin or one of the secluded saunas overlooking the brook. The retreat has 20 cabins in two different styles: Cabin Hygge sleeps up to four people (with a queen-size bed downstairs and a full-size bed in the tiny loft), and has a sitting area with a leather couch, fireplace, and Marshall speaker, and an open kitchenette (complete with a mini fridge, an induction cooktop, and dishware). Cabin Lykke sleeps two people in a queen-size bed (no loft) and offers similar amenities. Come springtime, the property offers 15 glamping tents of two different styles: A modest A-frame and a larger safari-style tent. All cabins and tents come with full electricity, hotel-quality beds, and drip-style coffee (year-round Wi-Fi availability begins May 2024). The retreat makes a great base for skiing, snowboarding, hiking, snowshoeing, and visiting local breweries. Nightly rates start at $99 per cabin or tent; tents open May to late October. www.stayatlumen.com

THERE

Attend a world-renowned cowboy poetry fest

Try basket stamping, learn how to make creative cocktails, and attend poetry readings and themed dance nights at the annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, a town of 20,000 people in the high-desert area of northeastern Nevada overlooking the Ruby Mountains. The event, now in its 38th year, takes place Jan. 29-Feb. 3, drawing more than 50 artists, musicians, and cowboy/cowgirl poets from around the world. This year’s theme: Right Where We Belong, which places emphasis on sense of self and place, and celebrates the American West lifestyle. The week starts with a series of hands-on (paid) workshops when attendees can learn how to basket stamp a belt, play the guitar, master the fine art of yodeling, and make the perfect Picon Punch, a Basque-style cocktail. Visitors can also get out of town to learn about local ranch life. The week culminates in a series of nightly poetry performances featuring dozens of talented cowboys and cowgirls of all ages — including cowboy poetry legends Waddie Mitchell and Juni Fisher — and plenty of country-western music shows and dance opportunities, from two-step to Cajun dance nights. Day pass $40; Deluxe Pass $100, which includes access to three days of events. www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org.

EVERYWHERE

A versatile backpack that can save your life

Avalanche airbags can be a lifesaver when you’re out snowmobiling, snowshoeing, or backcountry skiing — they help you stay on top of the snow during an avalanche. They can also be a headache for travelers, since airbag systems that require compressed-air canisters aren’t allowed on commercial flights. Ortovox’s new LiTRIC system (co-designed with Arcteryx) helps solve that problem. The system uses supercapacitors and a rechargeable battery — all TSA-approved — to deploy the airbag, and it’s also lightweight and easy to use. As an added bonus: Since there are no cartridges to replace, you can deploy the airbag for practice or testing at no cost. The battery lasts up to 60 hours and can deploy the attached airbag twice on one charge (an LED display with lights indicates battery status). Ortovox’s new Avabag LiTRIC Tour backpacks have the built-in LiTRIC system and come in 28- to 40-liter versions, while the smaller Freeride series comes in 16- to 28-liter options. Each bag includes a separate front compartment for stowing shovel, probe, other emergency equipment, and outside loops and attachments for skis, snowshoes, ropes, and ice ax. Access the bag’s main compartment through a zipper that completely opens the front of the pack, making it easy to find gear. What even more ingenious: You can fully unzip and detach the front half of your Avabag LiTRIC pack and replace it with another Ortovox zip-on front from the Tour or Freeride series. $1,200-$1,400. The unisex bag comes in regular and short versions. www.ortovox.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.