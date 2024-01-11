Revival Café + Kitchen plans a Watertown opening; Makaroni Pasteria launches at High Street Place

The space is fittingly woodsy, says Piccini, with an herb garden, a historic barn, a hayloft, an outdoor dining space overlooking the town green, a pergola-lined courtyard, private dining rooms with period details from the space’s original tavern — and, of course, a modernized bar. The tavern was built in 1757, so an update is in order.

Coming soon : Weston’s dining scene gets a boost this fall when Boston restaurateur Brian Piccini opens The Woods at the Josiah Smith Tavern (358 Boston Post Road), with the town’s first public liquor license since Prohibition. Piccini lives in Weston and owns Boston Urban Hospitality, operating Boston Chops , dbar , and Deuxave in the city.

“George Washington stopped by this historic building as he marched the Revolutionary Army to Boston in 1775. It’s a truly historic, magical building I have the pleasure of building a restaurant in,” he says. “We’re long overdue for a restaurant.”

And, in fact, obtaining a liquor license for the landmark was refreshingly easy, despite the dry town’s history.

“I thought it was going to be impossible to get a liquor license in Weston, but the town had actually done the legislative work to already get the liquor license for this one project. I submitted a whole bid, we went through a couple of interviews, and they selected me as the winning bidder,” he says.

Piccini plans to serve dishes cooked on a large wood-fired grill, and he’ll work with neighboring Captain Marden’s seafood to source fresh fish and Land’s Sake Farm for vegetables. The restaurant will initially serve dinner and eventually expand with lunch.

Chef Steve “Nookie” Postal will open another branch of his popular Revival Café + Kitchen in Watertown on Jan. 29 (99 Coolidge Ave.). Postal promises a comfortable spot to work and relax: “lots of natural light, quick WiFi, and outlets for days,” he says. Conquer your inbox while sipping matcha and nibbling “bagels, coffee cake, and more zucchini cardamom muffins than you can imagine” on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. There are other Revivals in Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville.

Openings: Makaroni Pasteria is open at downtown food hall High Street Place (100 High St.), new from the team who runs neighboring stalls Hum’oveh and Kutzu. Try beef and veal linguine Bolognese, lemon chicken spaghetti, spicy seafood tagliatelle, and burrata truffle ravioli.

Pop-ups: Northeastern University hosts a pop-up with Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17. It’s open to the public, inside their new United Table at International Village (1155 Tremont St.). Get all-you-can-eat braised short rib and grilled broccolini tacos for $22.75 while supplies last.

