A practical primer for staying sober while traveling this Dry January

If this is the first time you are trying to stay dry while traveling, “Don’t go to places that are swimming in booze and parties, like Cancun, Ibiza, and New Orleans at Mardi Gras,” advises Lauren Burnison, founder of We Love Lucid, which organizes alcohol-free travel expeditions around the world.

When at home, wellness routines and New Year’s resolutions are easier to maintain, thanks to a more predictable rhythm to daily life, dependable resources, and accessible support networks. While traveling, healthful habits can break down because these elements are often stripped away. For anyone working to stay sober for Dry January , these practical tips offer a roadmap for staying sober no matter where you are in the world.

Advertisement

Pick a goal-aligned hotel

Take a look at the non-alcoholic offerings at your hotel to be assured you have enjoyable options close at hand. Some hotels are building their beverage programs around travelers who don’t want drink, notably Hilton’s Tempo in New York City’s Times Square (further locations are opening in Nashville, Louisville, Ky., San Diego, and Raleigh, N.C.). Its bar, Highball, features a dozen cocktails, each offered with or without alcohol, though both versions look exactly alike. “We saw guests were looking for drinks with more depth than glorified children’s mocktails,” says Amanda Al-Masri, global vice president of wellness for Hilton, “Ones that were well-balanced, beautiful, and had the same level of sophistication as spirited cocktails.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Research other NA options

When planning where to eat and drink off-property, do a deep dive into an establishment’s non-alcoholic beverages. Keep in mind many online menus are outdated, so it’s worthwhile calling to confirm offerings, preferably by speaking to a member of the bar team. In addition, there are a burgeoning number of booze-free and low-alcohol bars popping up around the world, including Washington, D.C.’s Binge Bar, London’s Club Soda, and 0% Tokyo in Japan; check to see if one exists at your destination.

Advertisement

Pack your days

“Stop thinking about nightlife and start focusing on the daytime,” says Burnison, who recommends creating an itinerary featuring a series of smaller adventures away from your hotel while the sun is up, such as outdoor activities, classes, museum hopping, and shopping. “Because if you’re just sitting at the resort, around everyone else who’s drinking, you’re going to have a miserable time.”

Reconsider travel companions

If you frequently travel with pals who prioritize boozing on vacation, “You’re setting yourself up for a really hard time, because you’re going to feel left out,” says Burnison. Though you don’t need to drop these friendships, consider finding non-drinkers to be new travel companions or book an expedition with a sober travel company instead.

Create a go-to mocktail

When traveling, people often gravitate toward the familiar for comfort or a taste of home. “For many people, that’s a glass of wine or a cocktail,” says Al-Masri. “Think about creating a non-alcoholic drink that will make you feel like home. Then set up that routine before you leave, so it does give you that feeling of grounding before you go.” If you’ll be traveling in a foreign country where you don’t speak the language, translate the recipe, and have it on your phone so you can share it with bartenders.

Bring inspired reads

Burnison suggests packing some Quit Lit, books about getting sober, usually written by women, which range from novels and essay collections to memoirs and how-to guides. Notable titles include “Drinking: A Love Story” by Carolina Knapp, Holly Whitaker’s “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol,” and “The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober” by Catherine Gray.

Advertisement

Embrace JOMO

“If it’s your first very first trip not drinking, you cannot escape the feeling of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out),” says Burnison. “The good thing is this will go away and be replaced by JOMO (Joy Of Missing Out) as you start to accumulate positive experiences that don’t involve alcohol and you begin to value them.”

Reward your abstinence

Between poolside cocktails, happy hour beers, and wine pairings at dinner, booze can be a big-budget item on a trip. Tally up the money you would have spent on drinking, then put it toward a treat on your trip. This can be a splurge-y meal, special experience, or present for yourself.

Give yourself grace

None of us is perfect; we are all works in progress. If you end up drinking, don’t be too hard on yourself. “Don’t feel like you’ve ruined the whole trip, says Al-Masri. “Remind yourself that every day is a new start. Tell yourself, ‘Every choice I make cumulatively adds up to my overall health and wellness, so I’m going to make a better choice next time.’”