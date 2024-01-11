We were tracking Bigfoot in the Berkshires. And then, abruptly, a sighting.

Thunder boomed. Lightning detonated. The wind whipped the trees into a blur. While those of us who’d arrived too late for the night’s hunt were thumbing our phones, other folks were out there, no doubt drenched, combing the woods for Bigfoot. One by one, empty tents came loose of their moorings, stakes pried from the loamy earth, and they rolled like tumbleweeds across our campsite. By the time I stepped outside, I was an island struggling to stay afloat. Shoeless, I splashed to my Subaru Forester. Sodden Bigfooters were trickling out of the woods. I rolled down my window to chat with one of them, an elaborately ponchoed Ohio Bigfooter named Marc DeWerth. With his headlamp aimed at me, he was a disembodied voice in the darkness. Marc laughed wearily when I asked how the evening had gone. Probably it was the rain talking, but he said, “There’s a lot of deluded people in this. You might decide it’s all [expletive]. If you decide that, you should write it. Just because others believe it doesn’t mean you should.”

When word came that a tornado had touched down near Albany, New York, and was barreling straight for us, I figured we had time. One always had time. Albany was what, an hour’s drive away from the Berkshires? How fast could a tornado possibly travel? Quite fast, actually.

The irresistible lure of Bigfoot took our group deep into the woods — and to entirely unexpected places.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

The wind was frightening now.

Advertisement

Did I actually detect, carried ever so faintly on the wind, the sound of someone screaming?

In the morning, a scene of devastation. Tents strewn everywhere by the tempest. At a picnic table, a group of us gathered over oatmeal and coffee: Scott Ward, 49, a drug and alcohol counselor from Connecticut; Colby Heffernan, 18, a firefighter from Maine; Colby’s father, John, 53, an employee of the Maine Turnpike Authority; Francis “Fran” Culligan, from Connecticut, 60ish; Fran’s son, Frank Jr., in his early 40s; and Josh Earnest, 28, a waste-water treatment plant operator from Stockbridge. Those who’d been out late wore zombified expressions of fatigue.

Advertisement

Jonathan Wilk, our expedition leader, waded over. “That was probably me you heard yelling last night,” he chuckled. “I was standing in my tent holding on to the corners, trying to keep the whole thing from blowing away.”

Michael Hirshon for the Boston Globe

Jon was 51 and wore thin glasses, baggy khakis, and a gray T-shirt with the words “Entering Squatchachusetts” on a Massachusetts town sign. He founded “Team Squatchachusetts” in 2006 and is also an investigator for the Bigfoot Field Research Organization, which hosts a half-dozen or so research expeditions every year, costing between $150 and $400 to attend, to suspected Bigfoot habitats across the United States. He had a late-September, hacking cough. As a paramedic with a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster team on 9/11, he’d spent 40 days inhaling toxic dust at the World Trade Center site and had developed respiratory problems. I’d contacted Jon through the Team Squatchachusetts website, and he’d invited me on his Berkshires expedition, a trip, he said, “deep into the heart of Massachusetts Bigfoot country.”

While working on a movie script featuring Bigfoot, I had started seeing branded merch everywhere. On CBD oil and air fresheners. On car polish and coronavirus masks. On scented candles and Nalgene bottles and maple syrup and vile, undrinkable IPAs. Why hadn’t I noticed this before?

Advertisement

What I really wanted was to understand where Bigfoot came from. What would research reveal about the folklore and anthropological backstory of Bigfoot? Was it an actual zoological possibility or a human-wide cultural delusion, a manifestation of a universal desire to believe in the unbelievable? While I had my doubts about Bigfoot, the point wouldn’t be to prove or disprove whether it existed, but to try and set aside my own convictions, unpeel the oniony layers of belief, and understand something about Bigfooters and the culture that shaped them.

I spent the better part of a year going on “expeditions” to suspected Bigfoot haunts across the country, attending conventions and festivals, and taking part in one Bigfoot film shoot. Knowing as little as I did, I thought America itself might poke its head out from behind Bigfoot’s shadow.

Massachusetts’s first documented Bigfoot sighting took place in Berkshire County in 1765. The Barrington Beast, as it came to be known, resembled a large bear with a gorilla-like face. It had a habit of breaking into colonists’ homes and making off with food and shiny objects. The trespass of private property being a peculiarly American sacrilege, the creature was captured, transported to Cambridge, and “fixed in a cage” for study, according to one account. The beast had the “appearance of calmness and innocence when observed,” it was said, but “boldness and ferocity when thinking itself unseen.” Somehow it managed to escape and flee back into the wild.

In 1865, The North Adams Transcript published several stories about a “wild man” leaping fences and crossing darkened roads. It was blamed for livestock deaths. “Farmers Terrorized!” screamed a typical headline. Again a posse ran it down. It turned out to be a gorilla, presumably on hiatus from a circus.

Advertisement

And on October 18, 1879, The New York Times printed an article about two hunters who encountered a wild man in the mountains near Williamstown. It was about 5 feet tall, they said, “with very wild eyes,” walked upright, and was covered in bright red fur. Mistaking it for a bear, one of them shot it. “With fierce cries of pain and rage, it turned on its assailants, driving them before it at high speed.” Dropping their guns, the men lit out, vowing never to return.

There’s a bunch more. I’m tempted to take such stories at face value, as portents from an unmapped continent. On the other hand, fake news has been with us since the invention of the printing press. Seventeen years after the Barrington Beast, Benjamin Franklin, hoping to stoke revolutionary fervor, published propaganda narratives about rampaging Indians, loyal to the British crown, scalping and torturing American colonists. As with the Barrington Beast, some readers would’ve treated these sensational claims with skepticism. Others would’ve swallowed them whole.

After breakfast, our group drove in convoy to the Savoy Mountain State Forest, disembarking near a Civil War graveyard. We were just 20 miles from the Melvilles in Pittsfield, another six from the Hawthornes in Lenox.

Advertisement

Straining to be heard over a rain-swollen river, Jon told a story that explained what we were doing there:

I was a 20-year-old park ranger on my night rounds. When I pulled into this parking lot, a creature ran in front of my headlights. I didn’t know what it was. But I knew it wasn’t a human being and it wasn’t a bear. It turned its whole torso and looked right at me. It had long, golden, flowing hair. I wouldn’t call it fur. It looked...groomed. But it had amber eyes and was about 6 feet tall. What also stood out was its long arms that went down past its knees. When I went to get in my truck, there was another creature behind me in the trees, maybe 30 feet away. But it was much taller. . . It let out a scream that would terrify anyone. I stepped on the gas and didn’t let my foot off until I was 7 or 8 miles down the road. If you’re not prepared for it, seeing a Bigfoot is like a horrible car accident. You feel like, God, I wish I hadn’t seen that. Because it did change my whole life. That was the end of my park ranger career. I couldn’t come back here. I was too scared. Once people find out you’ve had a crazy encounter like that, they razz you pretty hard. There’s a stigma about being a Bigfoot witness. If I hadn’t had that experience, I’d be making fun of people like us too.

He found another job, moved, got married, and tried to forget what he’d seen — until an episode of the TV show Finding Bigfoot rekindled his interest. Jon became obsessed. Not an ideologue. His enthusiasm lacked a presumption of certainty, except for one detail: Something was out there. “There isn’t much that can’t be explained as natural phenomena,” he’d told me earlier. “Eyewitnesses are exactly that: eyewitnesses. They’ve made mistakes that have sent people to jail under wrongful convictions. But people are seeing something. I’ve seen something. And I can’t unsee it.”

We drove on. Up onto a broad clearing with dramatic views of a north-south valley lying between zigzagging, sun-browned hills. In the brush, wild turkeys squabbled.

Jon said all the land we could see had for centuries belonged to the Iroquois — the Mohawk, specifically — whose legends accounted for Bigfoot-like creatures. He didn’t elaborate. But in Giants, Cannibals and Monsters: Bigfoot in Native Culture, author and anthropologist Kathy Moskowitz Strain names three truly horrible beasts in particular: Ot-ne-yar-hed (stonish giant), Tarhuhyiawahku (giant monster), and Ge no sqwa (stone giant). One Ot-ne-yar-hed for instance, with its rock-hard skin impermeable to arrows, ran around the countryside devouring people on sight. Until the Upholder of the Heavens lured him and all other Ot-ne-yar-hed into a cave near Onondaga, in present day New York, and sealed the entrance with a boulder. One managed to escape, seeking “asylum in the regions of the north,” Strain wrote.

When we turned to leave, the wild turkeys asserted themselves, squawking maniacally. Colby Heffernan thought they weren’t wild turkeys at all. “The way it called was more of a high-pitched scream,” he said.

Jon, sensing the implication, immediately countered, “I think I know most of my wildlife calls, and that sounded like turkeys to me. I’ll call ‘em up here if you want.”

Undeterred, Colby said, “This was more like a whoop. We have wild turkeys in Maine. Turkeys make a lot of noise. But turkeys don’t whoop.”

His wide-eyed fervor caught on. Others seconded him, affirming that the turkeys didn’t strike them as remotely turkeyish. Some stepped closer to peer into the brush.

“It could be something else,” Colby pleaded. “I just wanna know what.”

I thought I knew the feeling — the magnetic tug of hidden things. A few years ago, I went bow hunting for elk in Colorado. It was a couchbound dilettante’s heroic fantasy mediated by brawny huntsmen pals. For five days, we circumnavigated the White River National Forest, one of the elkiest places in the United States, never once laying eyes on an elk. We heard them bugling. Heard them thrashing in the trees. But no elk. That’s how it goes. Elk are full of surprises. They’re like Bigfoots, you think, until a herd 50 deep crosses the road behind the Del Taco where you’ve stopped for lunch.

Michael Hirshon for the Boston Globe

The thrill, needless to say, is in the hunt. But it’s also in wilderness’s capacity to exceed your imagination, literally and metaphorically. We left disappointed, Colby casting wistful, over-the-shoulder glances.

Jon whispered to me. “You can see how the imagination can run wild. It could be something or it could not. But they want it to be what they want it to be. And it’s their trip. I’m just here to make sure they don’t get lost or eaten by a bear. I suppose it could be something. But also, could it?” he said. “We’ve got to remind ourselves that we all have Sasquatch on the brain.”

Charles Hoy Fort, born in 1874 in Albany, New York, is often credited with inventing our modern notions of the paranormal and supernatural. He combed through old newspapers, clipping bizarre stories and compiling them into books. He was all over the map: ESP, teleportation, strange disappearances, poltergeists, sea monsters, lights in the sky, flying saucers, alien abductions, reincarnation, stigmata, spontaneous human combustion, anomalous footprints, and freak deluges of frogs, rocks, blood, worms, and even “a thousand tons of butter.”

He didn’t take much of this seriously. But his books sold well. The New York Times referred to one as “so obscured in the mass of words and quagmire of pseudo-science and queer speculation that the average reader will find himself either buried alive or insane before he reaches the end.” After his death, he became a cultish figure, inspiring a generation of science-hating charlatans, among them Scottish biologist and Bigfooter Ivan T. Sanderson.

Unlike Fort, whose influence on pseudoscience was huge, Sanderson claimed to abhor it. Like Fort, he was a world-beating BS-er with contempt for scientists.

Sanderson’s outré stories paid the rent. The nuttier the better. Like the time gigantic three-toed footprints materialized on a beach near Tampa in 1948. After a two-week “investigation,” Sanderson declared the tracks had been made by a 15-foot “vast penguin,” a visitor from the Southern latitudes. He’d even seen one himself, he swore, while scouting the Suwannee River. He dubbed it, unoriginally, “Old Three Toes.”

Old Three Toes’ tracks appeared on and off for a decade before drying up in 1958. In 1988, the St. Petersburg Times revealed that Old Three Toes had been a sham. A local mechanic named Tony Signorini and a friend, using tools in their auto repair shop, had made three-toed, cast-iron feet with tennis shoes attached.

From giant penguins, Sanderson graduated to “wild men,” namely Bigfoot, the story that most fascinated him. In 1961, he published Abominable Snowmen: Legend Come to Life, an exhaustive five-continent romp. The book is as close to a holy writ as Bigfoot literature gets. Not only did the word “cryptozoology” make its debut, but so, in a sense, did Bigfoot. Sanderson “was the first to tell the world about these ‘new’ hairy beasts of the rainforests of California,” says well-known Bigfooter Loren Coleman, referring to giant footprints found near Willow Creek a few years before, educating “a whole new generation of cryptozoologists-in-training,” including Coleman himself.

Abominable Snowmen is also where Native folk tales and iconography of shaggy humanoids first became mashed up with the white man’s self-ratifying pseudoscience, fueling a sloppy condensing and transmogrification of Indigenous legends that characterize much of the Bigfoot canon today (we take what we like, discard the rest). The book was the first to report the strange case of “Jacko,” a Bigfooty creature said to have been captured near Yale, British Columbia, in 1884, and interned in the town jail. Coleman thought it was “a local rumor brought to the level of a news story that eventually evolved into a modern fable.” But the alternative reality became a classic of the genre. Coleman’s basic insight was that Jacko was an example of how modern myths find their origin point, acquire narrative gravitas, and get passed down the centuries.

Dinner that evening was “campfire foil meal”: a big envelope, filled with sausage and vegetables and McCormick Grill Mates seasoning, sealed tight, then tossed onto the coals. And voilà: a cowboy pot roast. Ingenious. After dark, several of us returned to the state forest. Carrying stacks of wood and a BioLite stove, we climbed to a kind of plateau and built a fire. Beside us was an enormous boulder, perhaps a story tall, balanced menacingly on one edge, hence its name, Balanced Rock. The night felt oppressively dim. “As dark as dark is dark,” said Gary (that’s not his real name — he was concerned about his professional reputation).

Our setup, Jon explained, was “a typical bait-type of situation.” We’d make a fire and play music — ”Beethoven, not Cheap Trick” — alerting Bigfoots to our presence. “If they’re around, they’ll come take a look.” Jon thought there were two up here, including a gray-colored “rogue male” with a black patch on his arm. “You can trace eyewitness reports of him from Maine to Massachusetts.” There were also black bears and moose of indeterminate number and ferocity. “Remember,” he said, “we’re not trying to find Sasquatch. That’s not gonna happen. They’re gonna find us.”

At one point, guys were scanning the tree line with FLIR thermal imaging cameras, which register infrared “heat” signatures in wavy rainbow outlines. A pair of night-vision goggles was being passed around, courtesy of a Bigfooter who bore an uncanny likeness to the actor Jon Bernthal (a lazy description I’m sticking with). “Bernthal” worked for a federal agency: “I can’t tell you which one, but I’ve got cool toys.” The goggles, he mentioned as he helped holster them awkwardly onto my head, cost $10,000. The world became a swampy green canvas, both beautiful and sinister.

“Cool, huh?” Bernthal said. “Now I’ll take them back.”

Gary grilled kielbasa, passing wedges around on a paper plate. Soon enough, we were trading Bigfoot stories. Scott said he’d been kayaking once on a reservoir in upstate New York when something in the trees started lobbing fistfuls of stones. Bigfoot was a blip on his radar. “I’d spent a lot of time in the backcountry and never had an experience that swayed me one way or the other.” But something exciting was going on. Red squirrels were chittering away. Songbirds likewise. He beached the kayak to take a look when he suddenly fell ill: nauseated, dizzy. The animals went silent. “I started to feel, I don’t know, crazy. It was like I’d walked through a veil in some transcendental sense. My ears were congested. I couldn’t keep my balance.” He skedaddled.

Michael Hirshon for the Boston Globe

Gary talked about finding a trackway through the hemlock grove over our shoulders. This was a few years ago. Heavy rain. He was with Jon Wilk and others. For no particular reason, Gary whistled. Something whistled back. A wood knock followed. He and Jon heard rustling. Jon saw movement, a dark figure, and walked toward it. He found a footprint, then another. “I had this feeling like something was hiding from me, watching me,” Gary said. “Not hunting, but it didn’t feel right. There was a feeling in the air like something was afraid of us.” They skedaddled. On the way out, one of their companions started vomiting. Jon too felt off.

I always liked hearing firsthand Bigfoot stories. Unlike written accounts, you could more easily take their measure. You could imagine the confusion, the wonder, the pregnant tension, and almost step through the screen into a world of campfire horror. Especially if you happened to be sitting at an actual campfire.

What also caught my attention were the strange echoes between Scott’s and Gary’s experiences: the shock of discovery suggesting an entanglement with a sense of validation (“See, I’m not crazy”). The physiological symptoms weren’t incidental, either: sudden nausea and faintness are common during encounters. And both fed a hunger to fill in narrative gaps. It’s an endearing quality of Bigfooting, the endless inquisitiveness, a rejection of easy answers and the traps they held, constantly searching for clarity in the face of inevitable disappointment.

Bernthal: “That’s what I don’t understand. How can we not have video of an animal that lives in the woods? It doesn’t add up.”

Gary: “It’s always very mysterious, whatever it is. Always blurry and uncertain.”

Scott: “I can’t imagine living in a world where we’d figured everything out.”

Bernthal: “We wouldn’t be sitting out here if we’d figured it all out.”

Josh: “The fact is, nobody has any real idea what Bigfoot is. There’s nothing concrete to back it up. And I’m as far over the line into believing in Bigfoot as you can get without actually seeing one.”

Colby: “So much depends on what you believe.”

According to recent surveys, more than three-quarters of Americans hold at least one supernatural or paranormal belief: The most common is ghosts and “haunting spirits” (57.7 percent), trailed closely by ancient civilizations like Atlantis (56.9 percent), possession by the devil (42 percent), frequent alien visitation (41.4 percent), extrasensory perception (41 percent), communicating with the dead (29 percent), reincarnation (24 percent), and witches (21 percent). Another common conviction is that “Satan causes most evil in the world” (35.8 percent). That’s roughly how many believe, with some certainty, that US officials were complicit in the 9/11 attacks.

Where, I asked, did Bigfoot fit into all this?

Gary: “Well, you gotta remember to have a scientific, analytical approach, to rule out everything else first.”

Josh: “I try to stay rational. I can’t tell you what it is because I don’t know.”

We chewed on that a minute.

Bernthal: “I just don’t understand how they disappear the way they do. If it’s a portal, like quantum physics interdimensional stuff, then they must come and go when and where they want. Maybe you only see what they want you to see?”

It’s difficult to summarize my feelings about this. We all hold strange beliefs. “Predispositions in human nature can combine with mythological truthiness to make weird beliefs easy to swallow,” wrote cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker. He notes that people tend to divide the world into two distinct zones of belief — what Pinker calls the “reality mind-set” and the “mythology mind-set.” The first comprises the Heideggerian, physical world around us and the tasks and affairs governing our daily lives. It’s what helps us keep gas in the car, money in the bank, beer in the fridge. Helpfully, you can base your behaviors on these beliefs since they’re easily discernible as “true” or “false.” “People have mostly accurate beliefs about this zone, and they reason rationally with it,” Pinker wrote.

The other zone — the “mythology mind-set” — is more tenuous. This is the world beyond the physical: “the distant past, the unknowable future, faraway people and places...the cosmic, the counterfactual, the metaphysical.” It’s here that we toy with notions and ponder narratives about the world that we may find enlightening, alarming, or entertaining, but that we have no way of testing or knowing for certain whether are true or false — truth or falsity being irrelevant in this instance. As Pinker says, “The function of these beliefs is to construct a social reality that binds the tribe or sect and gives it a moral purpose.” We tend to keep our mythological beliefs “insulated” from our reality mind-set.

In other words, it’s possible to hold beliefs that you don’t treat as factually true. I believe I’m the finest table tennis player who’s ever lived. I also believe that I age imperceptibly faster in my top-floor apartment than the people who live in the basement, as Einstein’s relativity theory proposes. But I don’t behave as though either of these beliefs has any bearing on reality. Fortunately, most folks are like me. Or they’re like the millions of Americans who claimed Hillary Clinton ran a pedophile ring out of a Washington pizzeria and yet they never picked up the phone to call the police: we lack the courage of our convictions. (Only one conspiracist took the next step and showed up at Comet Ping Pong with a loaded assault rifle.)

Beliefs that aren’t just demonstrably false but also potentially deadly corrode the most basic standards of decency and democracy. I thought again of Forteanism and wondered if it were possible to set it alongside the more incendiary extremism of QAnon. Both movements were engaged in asymmetrical wars of belief in which gullibility and a willingness to abjure one’s critical faculties — the very criticisms adherents leveled at their establishment adversaries — obtained.

But the Balanced Rock crew weren’t fringe weirdos. They struck me as curious, honorable guys searching for understanding and connection. Belief for them had as much to do with communal identity as with an animating sense of wonder. That was the heart of it, I thought: pals. Plain are the consolations of solidarity, or in today’s parlance, the immunity of the herd.

The night wore on. Around 1 o’clock, we began getting restless. By “we,” I mean “I.” But eventually others also talked of packing it in. We had gambled on Balanced Rock and lost.

And then, abruptly, a sighting.

Four Bigfooters had tramped down trail, back to where we’d parked. They were returning along one side of the narrow path when Scott and Frank Jr. heard movement in the trees. When they turned to look, their headlamps converged. In that split second, Frank Jr. saw something. A head and torso. Standing in the snarled bush. Not a bear. Not a moose. On two legs. Gone.

Colby and Fran scrambled over. They all shut off their headlamps to listen. They heard what sounded like footfalls trodding uphill and away. All this Colby and Frank Jr. spat out when they dashed back to the fire.

“On the other side of Balanced Rock!”

“As we were coming back up the trail!”

“Fifty yards away!”

“Standing upright and looking right at us!”

“No, it wasn’t a bear!”

The drama of the moment deleted chunks of data. What I recall is we backtracked to the spot of Frank Jr.’s sighting, found squat, walked down a little gorge into a riverbed where a log hung across a rocky torrent, negotiated the log inch by slithering inch, stumbled, fell, got wet, scrambled ashore to much guffawing, walked on, boots squelching, caked in slimy mud, Colby doggedly out ahead of us, urging, striking up a gravel path that turned out to be the one we’d followed in, the sight of our cars, crowding inside, giddy and exhausted, the luxury of warm air and store-bought chocolate chip cookies, headed out, a sliver of moonlight, the earth traveling around the sun.

Author John O'Connor will discuss his book at a couple of Boston area bookstores in early February. For details, check the end of the story.

The following morning, I said goodbye to the Balanced Rock crew and headed north to Whitehall, New York, at the southern tip of Lake Champlain, for the 2021 Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest. Sandwiched between rich agricultural land and the 5,000-square-mile Adirondack Mountains, Whitehall had the hardscrabble appeal of a New England fishing village. The festival was a testament to local ingenuity, part of a multipronged effort to forestall the economic atomization of flyover country.

Later, Gary texted to say that he and Colby had found something interesting in the ground behind Balanced Rock: a 16- to-17-inch-long footprint. “Let’s just say the evidence lined up with the story from that night!” They’d made a plaster cast. Gary sent a photo of it. To me, it looked like an oversized shoeprint. But such photos are rarely revealing.

I called Jon for his input. “I have my doubts. I think it’s a double-bear print. But I’m not here to crush anybody’s dreams. I want to help people on their journey. You saw something? God bless you.”

I called Gary. “The cast looked good when we were pouring it. You could clearly see toes. A bear came up as a thought. But black bears don’t weigh much more than we do, and this was thickly rooted hard ground, so whatever this was, it was very heavy. I can maybe see how an expert might look at it and think it’s a bear print. But that doesn’t discount the fact that a couple of folks heard something, and one person saw something.”

They’d found other tracks right where Frank Jr.’s creature would’ve been standing, suggesting something bipedal. “From that angle, it would’ve had a direct line of sight to our fire. If something wanted to watch us, that’s where they would’ve done it from.”

He knew Jon was dubious. “When you take in the geography of the place, triangulate it the right way, piece all of it together, the evidence adds up,” Gary said. “While I can’t say it definitely was a Bigfoot, I also can’t say it definitely wasn’t.”

He spoke again of having a scientific approach. “I feel like a scientist who says there’s a mix of nitrogen and oxygen on a distant celestial body. Even though we’ve never seen it up close, the evidence suggests it should be there. In the same way, it’s fascinating and humbling to think that something like this could be right under our noses. Sort of like UFOs. There’s a lot we don’t know. I’m open-minded to all of it.”

An argument was taking place in my head: I’d seen diddly to suggest that Bigfoot resided in the Berkshires. What I’d experienced instead was the intoxicating power of belief, a power that’s in all of us. At the same time, one need not be kissed before falling in love. Bigfoot may or may not be real, I thought, but either way, there’s something profoundly true about the feelings it evinces.

John O’Connor is a journalist and writer in Cambridge. This story is adapted from his forthcoming book, The Secret History of Bigfoot: Field Notes on a North American Monster, available for preorder. Copyright 2024 by John O’Connor. Reprinted by permission of Sourcebooks. All rights reserved. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

EVENTS: O’Connor will be the featured author at the Brookline Booksmith on February 6 at 7 p.m., and at Copper Dog Books in Beverly on February 7 at 6 p.m.