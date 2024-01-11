Storrowed: Canton’s Bolivar Street Bridge ‘strikes again,’ police say

“The Bolivar Street Bridge strikes again,” police wrote on Facebook . Bolivar Street was closed and traffic was detoured until the truck was removed.

The infamous rail bridge on Bolivar Street in Canton claimed its latest victim on Wednesday, as a truck got wedged inside the low-clearance bridge.

Storrow Drive isn’t the only place where trucks get stuck.

In December 2019, a tractor-trailer bearing the name “Alcatraz LLC” (a family-owned freight transportation service in St. Louis, in case you’re wondering) got wedged underneath the bridge.

This tractor-trailer didn't make it underneath the low-clearance bridge on Bolivar Street in Canton back in December 2019. But it hasn't stopped others from trying.

A similar scenario played out in July 2021.

“Truck vs. Bolivar St. bridge ... Bridge wins … again,” police wrote at the time. “Truck Drivers - the LOW BRIDGE signs are telling the truth.”

This tractor-trailer struck the bridge on Bolivar Street in July 2021. Canton Police Department

In August, a driver from Columbus, Ohio, apparently missed the warning signs leading up to the bridge, which tore the roof off his truck like it was tin foil.

“Bolivar St. Bridge remains undefeated,” Canton police wrote on Facebook, along with the hashtags “#Bolivar’d” and “#TheSignsArentLying.”









