Art installations open in Downtown Boston, including two giant floating clown heads; effort to attract more people to city

There will be a total of 16 artworks, part of the “WINTERACTIVE” art experience, installed by Jan. 17 and will stay up for three months until Boston Marathon Weekend, Nichols said. The nonprofit partnered with three curatorial groups from Canada to host artwork from eight international artists, he said.

“Why not have a couple of inflated clowns in Downtown Boston?” said Michael Nichols, Downtown Boston BID president. “We’re focused on trying to drive more foot traffic into the Downtown and give people more reasons to be here.”

Four art installations have opened in Downtown Boston, including two giant floating clown heads and an 11,000 pound steel whale, part of a free winter art experience produced by the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District.

A woman photographed the whale sculpture named “Echoes – A Voice from Uncharted Waters” by British artist Matthias Gmachl. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The first two pieces, the steel whale sculpture, “Echoes — A Voice from Uncharted Waters” was installed Dec. 17 at the Downtown Crossing steps and the two clown heads, “Endgame (Nag & Nell)”, made out of recycled billboard, were installed Wednesday and Thursday at the Harlem Place Alley.

On Thursday, two more pieces went up, a “diorama of winter” called “Territories 2.0” at 175 Federal St. and a “unicorn” called “Myth and Evidence” at 1 Boston Place, Nichols said.

Nichols said Downtown Boston BID asked the Canadian groups to help curate the installations because they needed people with “real art chops” and he considers the Canadians experts in winter. All but one of the artworks will have been curated in partnership with the groups from Canada, he said.

Nichols said among the next 12 installations are interactive pieces that people can feel, touch and even slide.

Ramell Ross and Jesse Carter carried the unicorn “Myth and Evidence” for placement as part of a display in the WINTERACTIVE art exhibit. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“Eventually we’re going to have things people can crank or pedal and get light and sound and music,” Nichols said.

Nichols said in the winter, downtown is traditionally quieter, and he wanted residents to “enjoy their city.”

“We Bostonians stick to our habits in the winter, and usually they’re indoor,” Nichols said. “We wanted to give people a reason to get out and explore the city in the winter.”

Paul Rush, 70, of Beacon Hill said the initiative is “incredible” as he leaned back to capture the perfect picture of the two giant clown heads.

“Downtown used to be so active, now it’s kind of sad,” Rush said. “They should have more things like this to bring people to downtown.”

Marie J, 54, of Falmouth worried that the huge, floating clowns would have the “opposite effect” for downtown.

“They very well may drive people away,” she said.

She took a photo of the installation because she is “facing her worst fear.”

But, Stephen Kelley, 73, of the South End and Mark Barry, 67, of Fenway ventured downtown just to see the clown installation that a friend told them about.

“It’s fabulous,” Kelly said. “We walk around the city whenever there’s art, especially since the pandemic.”

Laurent Pagano worked on the installation "Myth and Evidence" behind a frosted glass display across from the Old State House. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Pedestrians walker by the art installation Territories 2.0 by artist Olivier Roberge. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The tail of the sculpture named “Echoes – A Voice from Uncharted Waters.” David L. Ryan/Globe Staff









Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.