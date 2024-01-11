Baxter State Park in Maine urging sky watchers to view the April solar eclipse elsewhere

“In early April, there is no access to [Mount] Katahdin or the Traveler Range, and limited access to other locations within Baxter State Park,” said the park on its official Facebook page Wednesday. “Those wishing to view the April 8th solar eclipse in the Katahdin region should be aware of the seasonally restricted access at the Park and the region’s backcountry areas more generally.”

Officials at Baxter State Park in Maine are advising people looking to view the solar eclipse on April 8 to seek out areas beyond the park located in Millinocket.

Mainers wishing to view the eclipse should find a spot outside the park, officials said.

“We recommend seeking viewing locations that are outside of the Park, and which provide the proper lines of sight for viewing the eclipse,” the park said.

Helpfully, there’s additional information about the upcoming eclipse posted to NASA’s website.

“On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada,” the site says. “A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.”

Safety’s paramount, the space agency stresses.

“Safety is the number one priority when viewing a total solar eclipse,” the site says.

The agency says that except “during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing. Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.”

