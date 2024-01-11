Best things to do in Rhode Island: Jan. 11-19

The internet is dying to know: What were a Westerly homeowner and Selena Gomez whispering about at the Golden Globes? I can read lips (hidden talent) and think I saw: “Did you know there are two Swiftie events in Providence this week? Plus owls, Kevin Hart, Jerry Garcia tunes, the world premiere of a Rhode Island play and more?” Yes. It’s all true, Taylor.

Foodies, Providence Restaurant Weeks runs through Jan. 20. Participating area restaurants feature deals and specials. For example: Nasturtium at Agawam Hunt in the Rumford neighborhood of East Providence offers a $40 prix-fixe dinner. You might start with sea bream crudo, then dig into Azorean cheese agnolotti with wild mushrooms, cauliflower and garlicky crumbs, before indulging in brown butter panna cotta with Meyer lemon ice cream. 5 Roger Williams Ave., Rumford. Meanwhile, PVD’s Pasta Beach offers $45 for three courses plus a glass of house wine. You might start with suppli al ragu or polpette before your Chitarra lobster aglio e olio. For dessert? Mini cannoli or salami di cioccolato. 195 Wayland Ave., Providence. #PVDEats. All details here.

TAYLOR’S VERSION

Swifties: get down at Askew’s “Taylor’s Version: A Swiftie Dance Party” Jan. 12. They’ll be “spinning Taylor Swift all night long” with drink specials. Because Taylor Swift. Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. 150 Chestnut St. Providence. $15 advance, $20 door. Details here.

FREEZE-FRAME (FREEZE-FRAME)

J. Geils fans, it’s go-time: original Geils member Danny Klein brings “Danny Klein’s Full House: a live J. Geils Band Celebration to East Greenwich’s Greenwich Odeum Jan. 13. This should be a party. The Boston-based band had bucket-loads of hits. I’ve interviewed Klein’s bandmate Peter Wolf a few times. (Geils fans, see here and here for a chuckle.) $34. Doors 6:30, show 7:30 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. Details here; band info here.

KEVIN HART

Hart is back in town. After bringing his stand-up chops to PVD’s AMP last spring — and bringing his crew out for lunch at The District — Kevin Hart returns to Rhody with “Brand New Material.” Hart fans, hop on it. As of this writing there are still tickets left for his show at PPAC. From $154. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. Details here.

MLK AT PROVIDENCE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

We’ve got a long weekend with Martin Luther King Day, and Providence Children’s Museum hosts the play, “MLK: Amazing Grace” with two performances Jan. 15, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Storyteller/actors Rochel Coleman and Valerie Tutson “will bring history to life in this interactive play for kids,” according to event billing. Price is included with museum admission. $16. Babies under age 1 free. 100 South St., Providence. Details here.

RISD MLK EVENTS

RISD’s annual MLK Series celebration is Jan. 17 at the RISD auditorium from 6-7:30 pm. Billed as “An Evening of ‘Art and Justice,’” it includes a public panel discussion with architect Gabrielle Bullock, multidisciplinary creative Walter Cruz and Salamishah Tillet — a 2022 Pulitzer Prize winner for her work at The New York Times Magazine. Tillet is also the author of “In Search of The Color Purple: The Story of an American Masterpiece.” Plus a performance by the Prism of Praise Community Gospel Choir. 7 Providence River Greenway, 17 Canal Walk, Providence.

Take note, art-lovers: RISD Museum — which is free every Sunday — is also offering free admission on Saturday in honor of MLK. On Sunday, the museum also offers a free screen-printing workshop. Love it. 20 N Main St., Providence. Details here and here.

OWL PROWL

Owls, osprey, eagles, hawks — I will stop in my tracks and gasp when I spot a big wild bird while walking. So I’m over the moon about this Owl Prowl. Head to Norman Bird Sanctuary Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. for a dusk birding adventure. Birders can learn about identifying owls by sight and call before going on the trails. BYO blanket: there’s a post-prowl bonfire and hot chocolate. Love all of this. Adults $25, kids $15. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

THINK YOU KNOW SWIFT?

Prove it. Providence Brewing Company hosts a “Swiftie Showdown: Taylor Swift Trivia Night” Jan. 18 from 6-9 p.m. Grab your crew and friendship bracelets for trivia and tunes, and meet fellow Rhody Swifties. 10 Sims Ave. $5. Details here.

CLAY PLAY

Welp, this looks awesome. If your New Year’s Resolution is to get more creative and hands on, step into the artsy waters with a “Play with Clay Dahlia Flower Workshop” in Narragansett. The studio will provide materials to create your own dahlia flower, and your creation will be fired and ready for paint in about 10 days. Jan. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Create Color Art Studio, 91 Point Judith Road. $40. Details here.

A RHODE ISLAND WORLD PREMIERE

Real Rhody stories are about to make their world premiere with “La Broa’ (Broad Street)” by Orlando Hernandez at Trinity Rep Jan. 18. The show is inspired by “Latino History of Rhode Island: Nuestras Raíces” by Marta V. Martinez and directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. Trinity says the play focuses on Doña Rosa’s Market on La Broa’ (Providence’s Broad Street) and is based on real stories of Latina/Latino who have made Rhode Island their home.

Watch a behind-the-scenes clip here and meet the costume designer here. Tickets from $24. Jan. 18-Feb. 18. 201 Washington St., Providence. All details here.

JERRY GARCIA TRIBUTE

Sure, you’ve seen Grateful Dead cover bands. But for the hardcore Garcia fan, we have a JGB cover band. The Just Garcia Band “explores the music” of the Jerry Garcia Band Jan. 19 at The Pump House in Wakefield. I’m there. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $15. 1464 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. Details here.

ONGOING WINTER FUN

Baby it’s cold outside. That means…

ICE BUMPER CARS AND SKATING: A winter Rhody tradition: Grab your crew, and head to PVD’s BankNewport City Center rink for ice bumping and skating. Bumper cars, from $13 per ride per person. Skating $9; seniors and kids 12-and-under, $6. Skate rental $8.41. Check online for weather notifications, register online. 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. Details here.

ZOO CREW: Beat the winter blues by hanging with the crew at the zoo. Roger Williams Park Zoo offers half-off admission now through Feb. 28. You can’t not smile when hanging with Keweng the tree kangaroo, or mom-and-son sloths Fiona and lil’ Jeffrey. I mean… c’mon. PSA: Providence residents score free admission to the zoo the first Saturday of each month. (If you have a Rhody library card, you might also be eligible for a discount.) See here for all details. Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave.

HORSING AROUND: Liberty Farm & Carriage Company in Burrillville is a working farm that offers private horse carriage (or sleigh rides) year-round. As you might imagine, this is their busy season. As of this writing, they still have various private ride time slots available this week, according to their website. Prices vary. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. Details, video and live schedule here.

WINTER WINE TASTING: Who says wine tasting is just for summer? West Greenwich’s Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery invites guests to taste five wines and learn about each. Post-tasting, you might purchase a glass or bottle and stroll the vineyard, according to event billing — and keep the tasting glass. Ongoing, closed Wednesdays. Tasting for two $12. Tasting for four $22. 160 Plain Meeting House Road. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.