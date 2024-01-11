Boston exam school admissions just changed. Here’s what you need to know.

The Boston School Committee voted Wednesday night to make the first change to the admissions policy for the district’s three exam schools since adopting the policy two and a half years ago.

Under the new policy, the amount of additional points available to students who attend schools where more than 40 percent of students are from low-income families has changed. The extra points are added to the students’ admissions scores, which combine grades and test scores.

The bonus points will now vary, between two and 10 points, based on where a student lives. For example, students who live in the richest areas of the district, referred to as Tier 8, will get just two points, while applicants from the second from last low-income area, known as Tier 2, will get 10 points.

The rest of the policy didn’t change, including the 15 extra points that remain available to applicants who live in certain public housing, are homeless, or are in foster care. Applicants can only receive one set of bonus points.

What are the new values and what are they based on?

The admissions policy divides students into eight tiers based on the socioeconomic factors of their neighborhoods, such as the percentage of people living in poverty and educational attainment levels, and they compete within those tiers. The tiers each have roughly the same number of children in grades 5 to 8 and get the same number of seats.

Here are the new bonus point values for each tier, ordered from least to most wealthy:

Tier 1: 8 points

Tier 2: 10 points

Tier 3: 9 points

Tier 4: 5 points

Tier 5: 4 points

Tier 6: 8 points

Tier 7: 4 points

Tier 8: 2 points

The new values are based on the difference in scores between students with and without bonus points last year, compared within each tier. Excluding bonus points, students from Tier 7 attending high-poverty schools scored two points lower last year in Grade 7 admissions than their neighbors attending low-poverty schools, so the new system awards those students two extra points.

In future years, the district will use an average of multiple years of admissions data. Grade 7 data will also be used for Grade 9 and 10 admissions this year.

Why make this change?

The change was driven by how difficult it was for Tier 7 and 8 students without extra points to earn admission to the exam schools. The most affluent tiers tend to have the most applications, making bonus points an important differentiator.

In the most extreme case seen in admissions for the current school year, students in some neighborhoods could not earn access to Boston Latin School without extra points — the minimum composite score needed was over 100 out of 100. For the other two exam schools, Boston Latin Academy and the John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science, applicants living in wealthy areas needed composite scores over 97.

With the new system, a score of 97.9 would have been enough for any student to get into Boston Latin School and a score of 95.1 would be enough to get into an exam school.

How did people respond to the proposed change?

The proposal drew criticism at Wednesday’s meeting from some of the students who lose out from it: Tier 7 and 8 students who attend high-poverty schools, who will get fewer points. A group from the Josiah Quincy Upper School spoke at Wednesday’s School Committee meeting, with some students noting that despite their residential tier, they were personally living in poverty.

That concern tied into criticism from committee member Brandon Cardet-Hernandez. Cardet-Hernandez has pushed for the additional points to be awarded to applicants based on their family’s income instead of which school they attend and complained that the bonus point adjustment would do little for them.

Other critics said the change came too late in the admissions cycle and demanded more consideration.

How many students will this affect?

Superintendent Mary Skipper said the change would have affected about 6 percent of applicants last year. Three low-income students who didn’t get bonus points would have gotten in if the new policy was already in place. Conversely, 30 admittees who got bonus points but were not low-income would not have been admitted.

What’s next?

Skipper has urged caution and has asked the committee to wait for more years of data before making major changes. Still, she said, the administration is examining other options, including assigning points based on students’ families’ incomes, rather than their schools.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.