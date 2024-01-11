Part of Cambridge street evacuated as part of ongoing standoff, police say

Cambridge police evacuated residents on part of Fenno Street Thursday afternoon while they looked for a person who may be armed inside a home, a department spokesman said.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Fenno Street home at about 1:30 p.m., according to Robert Goulston, director of communications and media relations for Cambridge police.

“We are looking to find an individual inside a home who may be armed,” Goulston said shortly after 6 p.m.