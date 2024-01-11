Part of Cambridge street evacuated as part of ongoing standoff, police say

Cambridge police evacuated residents on part of Fenno Street Thursday afternoon while they looked for a person who may be armed inside a home, a department spokesman said.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Fenno Street home at about 1:30 p.m., according to Robert Goulston, director of communications and media relations for Cambridge police.
“We are looking to find an individual inside a home who may be armed,” Goulston said shortly after 6 p.m.
No one else was inside the home, Goulston said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we asked people in the immediate vicinity to leave their homes so we could safely resolve the issue,” Goulston said. “We used our armored rescue vehicle to help create a protective barrier.”
No injuries were reported, Goulston said.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
