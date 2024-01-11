‘A toss up right now.’ Chris Christie’s exit could be a ‘game-changer’ for Nikki Haley

But Christie’s exit is nevertheless expected to boost Haley in the first-in-the-nation primary state, where at least some of his supporters are likely to migrate to the former UN ambassador when they vote on Jan. 23, according to polls and dozens of interviews over the last several months with New Hampshire voters.

WINDHAM, N.H. — As he dropped out of the presidential race on Wednesday night, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie offered no kind words for his rivals — in fact, caught on a hot mic, he managed to criticize both Nikki Haley (”gonna get smoked”) and Ron DeSantis (”petrified”).

A recent Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today poll of New Hampshire voters showed that Haley was the most popular second choice for Christie voters, with about half saying they would vote for her if they could not cast ballots for Christie. Haley is polling in second place to frontrunner Donald Trump in New Hampshire, though polls differ on how far behind she seems to be; the Globe poll showed a 20 percentage point difference, while a recent CNN survey put the distance at just 7 percentage points.

Christie’s supporters — 12 percent of New Hampshire’s GOP primary electorate, according to the Globe poll — could help Haley make up some of that that gap. But it remains to be seen whether she can overtake the former president, analysts said.

“It certainly gets her closer,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. Many Christie voters will end up backing Haley, he predicted, but some “may not even show up. They may not even vote.”

“The comeback for Haley hinges on independent women,” Paleologos added, noting that that demographic group favors Haley and Christie and is cooler to Trump.

Pamela Jones, who wore a Christie sweatshirt to the former New Jersey governor’s town hall on Wednesday, told the Globe she felt “defeated” at his exit. Jones, of Merrimack, had changed her party registration from Democrat to undeclared so that she could vote for Christie.

Now, she said, she’ll vote for Haley in the primary in an effort “to keep Trump out.”

Christie’s exit is likely to move the needle much less for the Jan. 15 caucuses in Iowa, where he hadn’t been campaigning and was polling far behind the top candidates there. But in New Hampshire, some political officials and analysts said, his departure could prove decisive.

“I think it’s a game-changer,” said Bill Boyd, a GOP state representative from Merrimack, who predicted Christie supporters would “flock to” Haley.

“What a lot of political pundits thought was a Trump slam-dunk is now a toss-up right now,” Boyd said. “That’s what makes [first-in-the-nation] the best. Anything can change.”

For his part, Boyd remains undecided, though he said he won’t vote for Trump and is not a fan of businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Not all Christie voters will end up casting ballots for Haley, though, polls and interviews make clear.

Brian P. Kelly, a registered Republican, told the Globe on Thursday he was thoroughly disappointed by Christie’s exit from the race, and said he may cast his ballot for Christie in the Jan. 23 primary anyway.

“He was my go-to guy,” Kelly said. “I can’t support any of the other candidates.”

Kelly said he had considered voting for Nikki Haley, but he was disappointed in her failure to list slavery as the cause of the Civil War during a recent town hall, and feels she has been noncommittal in her answers about abortion restrictions. (Haley has tried to strike a conciliatory tone on abortion, saying she would have signed a six-week ban but also arguing that Congress is unlikely to pass one.)

“She’ll do whatever the political winds demand,” Kelly said.

In the crowd after Christie’s event on Wednesday, several people said they were unsure who they’d vote for with Christie out of the race.

Wayne D. MacDonald, a former New Hampshire GOP chairman and current state representative who had been backing Christie, said he probably won’t vote for Haley. Her campaign has been rude and unprofessional with belittling comments, he said. But he remains unsure about who he will ultimately vote for.

”If I had to cast a ballot right now, I’d hope to have more than a few minutes to think about it,” MacDonald said Wednesday.





Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff. Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.