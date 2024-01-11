Christmas trees find new home on damaged Martha’s Vineyard beach

Jane Varkonda, the conservation agent in Edgartown, said the town plans to use bare Christmas trees to rebuild the dunes in South Beach after a series of damaging storms.

But in Martha’s Vineyard, trees are being called back into service, repurposed to protect battered dunes.

Most Christmas trees are dragged unceremoniously to the curb after the holidays, their days of tinsel and light behind them.

“The beach is flat as a pancake,” she said. “It’s the worse I’ve seen since Hurricane Bob.”

On Jan. 5, the town’s parks department asked residents to donate trees that will serve as a “snow fence,” keeping sand from blowing away.

“These trees will be instrumental in rebuilding South Beach after the devastating December 18th storm,” officials wrote.

Varkonda said the town has received about 50 trees and after Wednesday’s storm will need even more.

Varkonda said the same technique was used in the 1980s, but it fell out of favor because the trees were placed where people walked on the beach.





An aerial view of South Beach with Christmas trees after the Dec. 18 storm. Edgartown Parks Department

This time around, community members volunteered to pick up trees from other residents, she said.

“It really made the community feel good to be able to do something to help the beach they love so much,” Varkonda said.

The parks department will need help dragging the trees onto the beach and either burying them under the sand or placing them on an already existing dune, she said. But after the storms, the roads leading to South Beach are “unusable” or have “collapsed.”

Residents will not be able to drop off more trees to the beach until the roads are fixed, she said.





