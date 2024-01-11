Former New Mission School leader sentenced for using $38K in school cash for personal use

Naia Wilson, 60, of Mattapan, was sentenced in US District Court in Boston, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement .

A former head of the New Mission School in Hyde Park was sentenced Tuesday to serve two years of supervised release, with the first 90 days on home confinement, for siphoning more than $38,000 in school funds for personal use , including trips to Barbados with friends, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

Wilson was also fined $25,000 and must pay restitution and forfeiture in the amount of $38,806 to the Boston Public Schools. Wilson pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud, prosecutors said.

Levy’s office said Wilson served as head of school for the pilot high school from 2006 until June 2019. Officials said pilot schools have “maximum autonomy” over their budgeting and spending, with an “external fiscal agent” managing school funds.

To spend the money, Wilson had to make a formal request to the fiscal agent who would issue a check, Levy’s office said.

Between September 2016 and at least May 2019, Wilson sought checks she said would be issued to various people who had done work at the school, prosecutors said. In reality, Wilson endorsed the checks to herself and went on various splurges, including two all-inclusive vacations to Barbados for herself and friends in 2016 and 2018.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Jan. 3, prosecutors requested that Wilson serve 90 days behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release and fines and restitution totaling $48,806, records show.

“In making its recommendation for a period of incarceration here, the government considers that, although the defendant used school funds to line her own pocket, she, by all accounts, was a good principal and New Mission flourished under her leadership,” prosecutors wrote.

Wilson “abused her position as the head of a public pilot school to convert money that was intended for the benefit of public school students, and used it to pay for personal vacations and other things,” prosecutors wrote.

Wilson’s lawyer, Peter C. Horstmann, had requested a “sentence of home detention” for his client in his sentencing memorandum filed Jan. 4.

“As a result of her conviction in this case, Wilson will be ordered to forfeit her pension which is worth in excess of” $1.8 million, Horstmann wrote. “Wilson will fight this draconian forfeiture, but will be required to pay significant legal fees to attempt to keep a portion or all of her pension.”

Horstmann said Wilson managed to “repay the full proceeds of her crime” before sentencing and is the sole caregiver for her 93-year-old mother who is paralyzed after being wounded in a shooting.

“Wilson’s career accomplishments as a public servant and the lives she has favorably impacted far outweigh the crime she committed,” Horstmann wrote.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.