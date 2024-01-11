Flood watch extended as another storm approaches already saturated New England

From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, 2 to 4 inches of rain fell across much of the region, melting snow from the previous weekend’s storm, according to the weather service. The excess water led to coastal and river flooding and forced people to evacuate their homes in Rhode Island and Hampton, N.H. , and there will likely be more flooding before the waters subside, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood watch through Saturday evening for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, as another rainstorm approaches the region following a midweek deluge that brought rivers and streams to flood levels and led to evacuations.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations with the next 24 hours,” the weather service said early Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday were forecast to be “quiet weather days,” with no precipitation expected across Massachusetts, “before more rain and wind arrives Friday night into Saturday,” the weather service said.

The storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain across the already saturated region, according to forecasters.

“This may exacerbate current river and stream flooding and/or result in additional flooding,” they wrote.

The flood watch area includes all of Massachusetts except far western portions and Cape Cod and the islands, all of Rhode Island, and northeastern portions of Connecticut.

A flood warning also remains in effect for several rivers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, including the Neponset River in Norwood, the Sudbury River in the Saxonville section of Framingham, the Shawsheen River in Andover, and the Charles River in Dover, according to the weather service.

A coastal flood watch will be in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon for the Massachusetts shore, with “up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways,” the weather service said.

Flooding is expected on Morrissey Boulevard in Boston, in Provincetown and Truro, and “along the North Shore from Gloucester to Newburyport,” forecasters said. “Wave action will likely cause some washover onto coastal roads around the time of high tide.”

“If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed,” the weather service advised. “Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.”

There is also a high wind watch set for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon for all of coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island and for northern Berkshire County, with winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour expected and gusts of up to 60 miles per hour possible, according to the weather service.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.