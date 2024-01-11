Former Lawrence fire inspector to pay $65,000 for violating conflict of interest law

Local fire departments inspect smoke and carbon monoxide detectors inside residential buildings that are up for sale or transfer. The commission said that Blanchette, as the Lawrence fire department’s primary inspector, conducted the majority of the inspections for the city.

David Blanchette operated his maintenance and installation company in violation of the conflict of interest law multiple times, according to the statement. On Nov. 9, 2023, Blanchette admitted to the violations and waived his right to a hearing, the commission said in a statement.

A former Lawrence fire inspector has been fined $65,000 by the state ethics commission for using his position to secure business for his private smoke and carbon monoxide detector company, officials said Thursday.

Advertisement

Blanchette offered to privately pre-inspect buildings for a fee of between $50 and $75, the statement said. Officials said that when the pre-inspection was complete, Blanchette’s company was hired to fix any issues. Upon being hired, Blanchette waived the pre-inspection fee and guaranteed the building would pass its upcoming fire department inspection, according to the commission.

Blanchette conducted 255 pre-inspections between 2018 and 2021, pocketing approximately $285,000 for his company, according to the statement. At 18 properties, Blanchette issued an official certificate of compliance without even performing a fire department inspection, the statement said.

The Lawrence fire chief warned Blanchette twice not to conduct his business in the city. , In December of 2021 Blanchette was suspended for one week without pay, according to the statement. Officials said Blanchette subsequently retired.

The commission said that as a public official, Blanchette violated the conflict of interest law by performing paid work for private parties, by participating in matters with a known financial interest, and by using his position to obtain valuable and unwarranted privileges.

Advertisement

“This case is a reminder that public employees who seek private business opportunities through their public positions or while performing their public duties, particularly with those over whom they have official authority, risk violating the law and incurring substantial civil penalties,” said Wilson.













Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.