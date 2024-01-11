Genocide case against Israel stirs strong feelings among Boston-area residents

Alsawalhi has a sister, uncle, and cousins who live in Gaza and are “living in fear,” sharing one can of tuna per day as their meal, she said. A mother of four, Alsawalhi said a rise in hateful rhetoric and attacks as a result of the war left her worried her adult Palestinian American children will be victims to street attacks simply for wearing keffiyehs, traditional Palestinian scarfs. She said she hoped this case would raise more awareness to “a world that’s being silent on what’s happening in Gaza.”

“What South Africa has done is what I wish more countries would do,” said Heiam Alsawalhi, a Palestinian American who lives in Brookline. “You don’t need to be American or Jewish or Muslim to do this, you only need to be human.”

As South Africa takes Israel to the International Court of Justice on claims it is committing a genocide against Palestinians, many New Englanders who have close ties to the conflict harbor strong feelings about what’s happening.

The United Nations’ top court listened to South Africa’s case Thursday morning, which argued Israel’s military assault in the Gaza strip amounts to genocide against Palestinians, an assertion vehemently denied by Israel. The intent of the case is to institute an immediate halt to Israel’s offensive, which has killed about 23,000 Palestinians, displaced 85 percent of the strip’s population, left half a million people starving, and flattened much of northern Gaza, according to Palestinian officials and the United Nations. The landmark case against Israel took place in The Hague, Netherlands, where the court convenes.

It also evokes issues central to South Africa’s own identity: Its governing party, the African National Congress, has long compared Israel’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank to its own history under the apartheid regime of white minority rule, which restricted most Blacks to “homelands” before ending in 1994.

For Yonatan Manor, a third-year student at Boston University who was born in Israel, the past few months have been challenging, beginning with Hamas’ initial attack on Israeli civilians Oct. 7, which killed around 1,200 people and 240 taken hostage to Gaza, where roughly 130 remain.

“We didn’t even get time to grieve, because immediately people were celebrating our deaths,” Manor said.

He said in addition to suffering from the loss of the most Jewish people since the Holocaust, he faced an “onslaught of antisemitism” at Boston University in the days following Oct. 7, including graffiti and vandalism on the BU Hillel building.

To Manor, the International Court of Justice’s proceeding against Israel on charges of genocide is “absurd,” considering “the court was established because of the Holocaust to prevent and punish countries committing genocide,” and Israel is a country that holds half of the world’s Jewish people. Israel was created as a Jewish state in 1948 in the aftermath of the Nazi Holocaust, which killed 6 million Jews.

But other Boston locals stood firmly in support of South Africa’s case.

Just after 4 p.m., a small group of protesters gathered outside City Hall to “charge government, corporate, and non-profit institutions here in Boston that are complicit in the genocide.”

A coalition of organizations in support of Palestinians held the protest to “mark Israel’s first day in international court on crimes of genocide,” according to a press release.

While a group stood in a line facing the road holding signs in support of Palestinians, cars participating in the rally drove by waving Palestinian flags and honking to attract attention.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave on a caravan in front of Boston City Hall. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

“As a resident of the greater Boston area, I see what’s happening in Palestine, what’s happening at the ICJ, and I want to say emphatically that we charge genocide to the people within 500 meters of where we’re standing now [City Hall] that are also complicit in the genocide against Palestinian people,” said Lea Kayali, an organizer for the Palestinian Youth Movement.

She mentioned Wu’s statement about “democracy” after pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested during the State of the City address Tuesday night as an example of Boston officials’ “complicity in genocide.”

But some local supporters of Israel were upset by the usage of “genocide” to describe what’s happening, with one Brandeis student saying it’s a “false accusation.”

Sophomore Noah Levy, president of Brandeis’ Israel Public Affairs Committee, said he doesn’t see anything coming from the case, because “Israel has all the facts on their side.”

Michael Weingarten, a board member at The Boston Synagogue, said the argument can be made that Israel did not take enough action to minimize civilian casualties, but said genocide is “not what’s happening there.”

But many New Englanders, regardless of religious or ethnic affiliation, have been devastated seeing tens of thousands killed in Gaza.

Jen Meagher, an Amesbury teacher who attended the protest, said, “It’s been awful to watch what’s happening in Gaza and it’s kind of horrifying that the representatives in the United States have not been real clear about the fact that genocide is horrible.”

