Mass. AG sues Boston Housing Authority over mice- and mold-infested Dorchester apartment

Specifically, the 13-page complaint alleges that the housing authority failed to fix unsanitary problems in Crawford’s apartment at the Franklin Field Development in Dorchester, despite Crawford’s complaints that conditions in the unit were hazardous to her health and her nieces’ health.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Suffolk Superior Court, alleges that BHA officials failed to properly accommodate Christina Crawford, her mother, Betty, and her two minor nieces over a period of three years.

The state’s top law enforcement official is suing the Boston Housing Authority, the city’s largest housing provider, over its handling of a tenant’s complaints about a unit infested with mice and mold in Dorchester.

Advertisement

Both nieces have asthma, which was exacerbated by the condition of the apartment, according to the court filing, as well as “various developmental and mental disabilities that negatively impact major life activities.”

“BHA was aware of the issues but failed to eliminate the problem,” read the complaint, which was first reported by Universal Hub.

The lawsuit alleges housing discrimination by the BHA, which oversees about 10,000 public housing rental units in Boston, and asks the court to find that the housing authority comply with antidiscrimination law and award compensatory and punitive damages as well as attorney’s fees.

The litigation also pits two organizations headed by former Boston city council colleagues against one another. Andrea Campbell is currently the Massachusetts attorney general, while Kenzie Bok became the BHA’s administrator last year. Those two previously served together on the city’s legislative body.

The BHA said it is looking through the filing and will respond through the courts.

“We share a common goal with the Attorney General’s office of ensuring that our housing is in good repair and condition,” said a spokesperson Thursday in an email. “With regard to this specific case, we are reviewing the recent filing and will express BHA’s position through the legal process.”

Advertisement

When the Crawfords moved into the apartment in November 2016, it was infested with mice, and pest problems were “chronic and widespread at Franklin Field,” the filing said. Over time, according to the lawsuit, the infestation grew worse. There were radiators filled with mouse droppings and chewed holes in furniture despite routine cleaning.

At one time, tenants reported they saw “more than five mice every hour.”

“Ms. Crawford and her mother and the children did not want to cook or eat in the unit due to fear of contamination by mice droppings and urine,” read the complaint.

In late 2018, Crawford also started to smell a strong mildew odor in the unit and black mold began to form on the ceiling of an upstairs bathroom and the first-floor bedroom. Those conditions, argued the attorney general’s office, significantly exacerbated the tenants’ disabilities, leading to Crawford’s nieces making two to three emergency medical visits a month.

Eventually, the city’s inspectional services were called to the unit, and an inspector found violations of the state sanitary code related to the rodents and the mold. Weeks after the inspection, BHA personnel tried to address the mold by spraying bleach on it and painting parts of the ceiling, but the mold returned quickly and spread throughout the apartment, and the rodent infestation worsened, according to a court filing.

The nieces’ health continued to suffer, “regularly resulting in emergency visits to the hospital for constant coughing and difficulty breathing.”

Advertisement

In 2020, the pest problem became so bad that Crawford and her nieces were forced to stay at family and friends’ homes several times a month. At one point, the nieces were too afraid to sleep in their beds after the family found mice in one of them, the litigation alleges.

By the end of that year, Crawford formally asked to be transferred out of that unit because of her nieces’ disabilities. According to the attorney general’s office, the BHA did not take any action to transfer the family “to a unit that met their medical needs.”

In May 2021, she made another request to move. The mice infestation had worsened, according to court papers. Again, the BHA failed to respond. By this point, Crawford had bought her own mouse traps and cleaning supplies and cleaned the apartment constantly, according to the complaint, “frequently removing mouse droppings at least two times a day.”

A third request to move from Crawford included her own medical conditions, such as diabetes, and how the apartment was harmful to her health, in addition to her nieces.

In August 2022, another inspection found more sanitary code violations related to black mold and rodents. That led to a fourth request to be moved.

In January of last year, exterminators removed 14 mice from the apartment and officials noted that “bait stations had been wiped clean due to the severity of the infestation.”

March of that year brought a fifth request to move from the Crawfords.

Advertisement

Last May, the Crawfords finally moved out of the Dorchester unit to a different BHA apartment, this one on D Street in South Boston.

But, according to the complaint, Crawford’s fight with the BHA was not over.

Crawford wanted window guards in the unit, as well as a video doorbell and security cameras so the nieces can feel safe in their home due to their mental health diagnoses, and in order to “monitor any unpredictable behavior resulting from these diagnoses.”

She also complained of ripped screens in the Southie unit, which she worried could let in pests, and continuously leaking toilets, which she noted could lead to mold. As of last month, her request for maintenance at the unit “have not fully been completed,” according to the complaint.





















Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.