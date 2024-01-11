Mayor Smiley wants to change state law that gave big tax breaks to wealthy Providence developer

Smiley said the current law has “potential for abuse or misapplication” because it allows entire buildings to receive the tax breaks regardless of how many units are restricted to tenants with low incomes.

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Brett Smiley plans to ask state lawmakers to update a low-income housing statute known as “8-Law” that allowed a wealthy city developer to receive tax breaks worth tens of millions of dollars on buildings where only some of the apartments are considered affordable.

The Providence City Council is currently in the midst of a court fight to try and overturn the tax breaks granted to developer Arnold “Buff” Chace under former Mayor Jorge Elorza in 2021, providing him with an estimated $42 million reduction in taxes on 10 downtown apartment buildings owned by his firm, Cornish Associates.

“It’s not because of the Buff Chace situation, but it certainly has been highlighted because of the Buff Chace situation,” Smiley told reporters at a briefing about his legislative priorities on Thursday. “But that’s not the only application where this is a potential problem. There are more and more private developers who have expressed interest in using the 8-Law treatment as a way to benefit from a tax subsidy in a building.”

Chace’s tax breaks were granted under the state 8-Law statute, entitled “low-income housing,” which allows property owners to be taxed at 8 percent of their annual rental income as their tax bill, rather than paying the commercial tax rate on the building’s assessed value.

City councilors were outraged that the breaks currently apply to the entirety of Chace’s buildings, despite the fact that only a quarter of the apartments are income-restricted. The buildings also have commercial space.

Smiley’s proposal, which he detailed to reporters Thursday afternoon, would prevent the 8 percent tax treatment from being applied to commercial space or market-rate apartments in a building that is getting a tax deal. So if 10 percent of the building is affordable apartments, then 10 percent of the building will receive the tax break.

The proposal would also clarify that the income-restricted units would be for people who make 80 percent of the area median income or less, which is currently $57,350 for a single person or $65,550 for a two-person household.

Chace’s affordable apartments are for people who make 100 percent of the area median income, which is $74,200 for a one-person household.

City officials said the proposal would not be retroactive, so it would not void Chace’s tax deal if the court upholds the agreement.

Smiley said the new proposal would also allow the 8 percent tax treatment to be applied to new construction, not just “substantial rehabilitation.”

“We are proud to want more affordable housing in our city,” Smiley said. “And while substantial rehabilitations are great, we think that this is an opportunity to apply it to new construction as well, as a way to further incentivize the development of new affordable housing in the city.”

It’s not yet clear which state lawmaker will introduce the legislation on Smiley’s behalf. The General Assembly began its legislative session last week.





Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.