Several New Hampshire towns still need poll workers ahead of Jan. 23 primary

Olivia Zink, the executive director of Open Democracy, has been helping with the recruitment effort.

This year, communities across the state are still looking for volunteers and are recruiting for open positions.

CONCORD, N.H. — Holding an election is a lot of work. Communities around New Hampshire depend on election officials and volunteers to log long hours and make democracy happen.

Zink said she’s been especially focused on Nashua, which has been working to fill three positions: moderator, ward clerk, and selectman.

“The moderator runs everything and that position requires a fair amount of training,” said Zink.

She said recruitment efforts have been “fast and furious:” they’re spreading the word everywhere from religious congregations to unions and libraries.

“I just think that we have to use all kinds of recruitment techniques to find people in the last two weeks,” said Zink.

If towns are short staffed, people might see longer lines when they go to vote, and it could take longer to get results at the end of the night. Some are already preparing for Democratic results to take longer because of the write-in campaign for President Joe Biden, whose name will not appear on the ballot. Write-in ballots have to be counted by hand.

“As long as they have the extra help on hand, it really should not take that much more time,” Secretary of State Dave Scanlan told WMUR, and his office has asked for volunteers to help out at voting sites. Scanlan said he’s speaking with local election officials about whether to release Republican results ahead of Democratic ones, given the possible lag.

Patty Clerk, city clerk of Keene, said the city is still seeking 12 volunteers to staff various workstations and four volunteers to serve as greeters. “Our goal was to secure about 150 volunteers to assist our team of election officials and we have had a very successful campaign,” she said in an email.

As of Thursday, Dalton is still looking for ballot clerks, ballot counters, and greeters, according to the town website. The town pays $10 an hour and provides lunch or dinner to volunteers. “Join our election team, help Dalton, and fill this important position supporting everyone’s right to vote,” the town encourages.

Open Democracy has a running list of communities in need of volunteers. Here are the communities they are monitoring. Zink encourages people around the state to reach out to their local clerk to see what local needs are.

Barrington

Concord

Dalton

Derry

Dover

Franklin

Hudson

Keene

Laconia

Lee

Lincoln

Londonderry

Manchester

Nashua

Portsmouth

Rochester

Weare

