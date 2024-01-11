New parking lot for East Providence walking trail closed due to previous storm damage

“We are still investigating the issue and determining the extent of the repair, and the timeframe for making the repairs,” Rhode Island Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin said in an email.

The parking lot was redone as part of the replacement of the Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant Street in Rumford. The lot serves the walking trail around Turner Reservoir. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the lot is closed because of erosion from an excessive rainstorm.

EAST PROVIDENCE – A nearly new parking lot for a walking trail here is closed because a chunk of the lot cratered in a recent storm.

The incident is an example, albeit a small one, of the infrastructure challenges the state has faced lately, particularly after a succession of heavy storms. The damage — one chunk of parking lot caved in and another buckling — predates this week’s storms.

Even before the bridge project, there was a parking lot there. There’s still some parking available on the other side of the bridge at a smaller lot.

The bridge project cost $8.8 million. It was awarded to the Cardi Corporation, which is shutting down.

“The Department’s project managers have been actively working with Cardi’s bonding authority to make sure all projects Cardi is building are completed and remain on budget,” St. Martin said. “Each Cardi project has a subcontractor in place to complete the work, and that was the case with the Hunts Mill Bridge.”

The bridge project finished in October, RIDOT said.

The bridge itself carried about 11,420 vehicles a day, RIDOT said previously. Before its replacement, the Hunts Mill Bridge was nearly 100 years old and had been classified as structurally deficient since 2011. The new bridge replicates the old one’s historic features while replacing it with a modern structure.

