Pawtuxet River spills into ‘major flooding’ stage twice in three weeks

The Pawtuxet River is the only river in the region to reach the “major flooding” stage. It is the second time in three weeks.

A flood warning and coastal flood watch were in effect Thursday morning for much of Rhode Island, and the Pawtuxet River at Cranston reached the “major flooding” stage after a storm swept the region earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The river crested overnight, rising to 14.13 feet at 2:15 a.m. During the Dec. 18 storm, the river reached slightly higher levels at 15.11 feet. During the historic floods of 2010, the Pawtuxet rose to 20.8 feet.

Advertisement

Apponaug Brewing Co. in Warwick, which sits on the Pawtuxet River, has faced the brunt of the storms these past three weeks, losing “everything from two feet down” due to high water levels from flooding after the Dec. 18 storm, only to get another round of flooding on Wednesday, one day before reopening, according to co-owner Tamara McKenney.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

By Thursday morning, the brewery had only about a half inch of water on the floor.

”We are recovering!” McKinney told the Globe in text messages Thursday. “River crested lower than predicted, which is awesome.”

”We were able to build ‘trenches’ with sandbags and direct the water to our floor drains.

“After 7 hours of hard labor [Wednesday] we finally figured out how to work smarter, not harder. And we learned all the places where the building leaks. So this week we will figure out how to get them plugged. Building is from 1865, so a few cracks, gaps, and holes are to be expected.”

Other rivers in Rhode Island also spilled into various flooding stages, including the Blackstone River at Woonsocket, which reached “minor flooding” levels at 11.22 feet at its crest; the Woonasquatucket at Centerdale, which reached “moderate flooding” levels and crested at 7.73 feet; the Wood River at Hope Valley, which reached “moderate flooding” levels, cresting at 9.29 feet; the Pawcatuck above Wood River Junction, which reached “minor flooding” levels, cresting at 4.64 feet; and the Pawcatuck at Westerly, which reached “minor flooding” levels at 9.03 feet.

Advertisement

The following areas reached “near flood stage” levels, according to the National Weather Service: Narragansett Bay at Quonset Point; South Branch Pawtuxet River at Washington; Narragansett Bay at Conimicut Light, and Narragansett Bay at Fox Point.

All of Rhode Island’s rivers have crested, and levels are expected to fall today, according to weather service.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.