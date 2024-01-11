‘Flash,’ an old horse with a big belly, rescued from muddy paddock in Plympton

If not for the flooding, Wednesday seemed like just another day at Red Feather Farm in Plympton.

Flash the horse, at Red Feather Farm in Plympton, warming up after his rescue Wednesday afternoon.

Four horses went out to play in their paddock, rolling around in sand that had turned to mud. But only three of them made it up okay.

Flash, an old show horse with a big belly, got stuck in the muddy paddock when he went out for his “daily roll,” said Tory Devonshire, Flash’s owner.

Around 1 p.m.,Devonshire and her husband happened to look out a window. There was Flash, belly-up with his legs in the air.

“He’s an older guy, so when he went out and had his roll, he ended up downhill. He’s a bigger horse with a belly so he couldn’t right himself,” said Devonshire, who has owned Flash, a 22-year-old Morgan, for eight years. “As he kept trying to right himself, he got his hind end deeper and his legs more in the air.”

Devonshire and her husband tried their best to roll Flash over, but the 1200-poundsemi-retired show horse, was too heavy for the pair to handle. Because horses can crush and twist their intestines so easily, Devonshire called for help almost immediately.

“It was a time-sensitive situation,” said Devonshire, who figures Flash was only stuck for two minutes before she found him. “My first thought was to call the fire department because I figured they could help hoist him or use something, even a hose, to get around his legs and help flip him over so that he could stand again.”

Officials from the Plympton Fire Department arrived within five minutes. The heavy rains that fell in the town south of Boston created dangerous conditions for the horse, said fire Capt. John Sjostedt.

“The horse wanted to play in the water, in the mud,” said Sjostedt. “He had been trying to roll back and forth, trying to get up, and just created a divot that he couldn’t quite get up from on his own.”

Officials from the Plympton Fire Department assessed the scene in preparation for Flash's rescue. TORY DEVONSHIRE

With the help of around 10 officials and Devonshire, Flash was soon back up.

“We tied a couple of ropes around the horse’s legs, and we were able to put him over on the opposite side,” said Sjostedt. “When we did that, the horse was able to get up onto his stomach. We removed the ropes and then he was able to get up on his own.”

Devonshire said that Flash is recovering nicely from his tumble.

“He was just cold and wet and shaken up,” said Devonshire. “He’s no worse for wear today.”

Still, Flash wasn’t his usual self.

“He didn’t have a roll today,” Devonshire said. “Nope. He did lay down in his stall last night, but he didn’t go out and roll in his paddock today.”

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.