Police cruiser crashes into telephone pole in Newburyport

A Newbury police cruiser traveling on a flooded street in Newburyport went off the road and crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday evening, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital “out of precaution” and was “ultimately released,” Newbury Police Chief Patricia A. Fisher said in a statement.

“We are grateful that there were no other vehicles or parties involved and that the officer was able to walk away from the crash,” Fisher said in the statement.