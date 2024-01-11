Police cruiser crashes into telephone pole in Newburyport

A Newbury police cruiser traveling on a flooded street in Newburyport went off the road and crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday evening, police said.
The officer was taken to the hospital “out of precaution” and was “ultimately released,” Newbury Police Chief Patricia A. Fisher said in a statement.
“We are grateful that there were no other vehicles or parties involved and that the officer was able to walk away from the crash,” Fisher said in the statement.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. as the officer was responding to a call, and the cruiser hit a pole on Parker Street near the Newbury town line at Scotland Road, Fisher said.
Advertisement
Fisher confirmed the roadway was flooded but declined to comment on what may have caused the crash.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.