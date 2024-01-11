Police search for armed robbery suspect near Boston University

A male carrying a gun robbed a liquor store near Boston University on Thursday and was last seen on Beacon Street heading towards Kenmore Square, officials said.

The robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. at 21 Massachusetts Ave., the address of Quality Mart, police said.

“The suspect was wearing a black North face coat, blue jeans, timberland boots, a white basketball jersey and carrying a black north face backpack,” a Boston University alert said. “He was a light skin male.”