Crews work to rescue man caught in ‘very angry’ Parker River in Newbury

A witness tried to go into the water and rescue the man but was not able to get him, the statement.

Officers and firefighters responded to the area of Forest and River streets on the report that a man was trapped in the river at 6:41 p.m., Newbury police and fire said in a statement.

A rescue effort was underway Thursday night in Newbury, where a man was caught in the fast-moving current of the Parker River, authorities said.

That person was evaluated at the scene for injuries, but not taken to a hospital, a public safety spokesman said.

Heavy rains have created concern about rising rivers across Massachusetts. A flood watch is in effect for coastal Massachusetts through Saturday, forecasters said.

According to Newbury Fire Chief Dave Evans, the river is “very angry,” the spokesman said late Thursday night.

The 23-mile river runs through several Essex County communities and into the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, a popular bird watching area.

Several agencies responded to the scene including West Newbury fire, the Beverly fire dive and rescue team, the statement said. Northeast Ambulance, Atlantic Ambulance, Cataldo Ambulance also responded to the scene and the State Police and State environmental police are providing mutual aid at the scene.

A State Police air wing provided illumination for a technical rescue dive team at about 9:45 p.m., State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty said in an email.

“The scene remains active at this time. People are asked to avoid the area,” police and fire said.

