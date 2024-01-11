Retired Norwell pediatrician charged with sexually assaulting patients due back in court Friday

At Kauff’s arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Beth Kusmin said 22 other victims have come forward and accused him of misconduct.

Dr. Richard A. Kauff, 68, was arraigned in November and pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape of a child by force and a dozen counts of indecent assault and battery under 14, according to court records.

A retired Norwell pediatrician charged with sexually assaulting two girls during their annual checkups over the course of several years is scheduled to appear in Hingham District Court on Friday for a probable cause hearing, officials said.

Kauff was released on $50,000 bail and ordered to stay away from his accusers and witnesses, have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, and stay away from medical facilities in Norwell and Kingston. He was ordered to surrender his passport, remain in Massachusetts, and not practice medicine without the court’s permission, records show.

Kauff’s lawyer, Kelli L. Porges, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Police began investigating in October after a woman posted a message on Facebook asking “whether it was normal for a pediatric doctor to insert their fingers in her vagina” during a routine annual checkup. The response she received “was overwhelming in that what had happened to her was not the norm,” according to a police report.

Another woman saw her post and said she’d had a similar experience. They determined that “they were both patients of Dr. Richard Kauff,” the report said.

The alleged assaults occurred at South Shore Medical Center locations in Norwell and Kingston, the report said.

In speaking with investigators, one woman said Kauff had allegedly violated her during her annual exams from age 7 until she was 18 or 19 in 2002. The other woman told police that Kauff had done the same to her during annual exams beginning when she was 8 and ending when she was 18 or 19 in 2008.

Both women indicated that Kauff would ask them to count to three during the alleged assaults, the report said.

One woman said that while “a medical staff member would initially be in the exam room, medical staff were not present” during the alleged assaults, the report said. “She stated that on occasion her mother would be present in the room during her exam, but stated that Dr. Kauff, who she described as a man with a broad frame, would position himself in a way that would block her mother’s view from observing what Dr. Kauff was doing under her johnny.”

The other woman shared a similar account with police, and said that although her parents were present during her exams, Kauff allegedly positioned himself in a way that obscured their view of what was happening.

She told police Kauff would “scoot her underwear down” and tell her that “your mom/dad is right there I am going to do it real quick,” the report said.

When police spoke to Kauff about the allegations on Oct. 11, he “became extremely upset and didn’t understand how this could be,” adding that he had “practiced medicine for over 40 years without a single issue,” the report said.

He initially said he would come to the police station to speak with investigators further but later told a detective he had retained counsel and would not be making a statement, according to the report.

