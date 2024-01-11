Ernie DiGregorio on basketball, brotherhood, and life

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, DiGregorio recounted that pass, among the many other memories he has memorialized in a new book titled “ Star with a Broken Heart. ”

PROVIDENCE — During the first minute of a 1973 Final Four game , Providence College basketball star Ernie DiGregorio fired a behind-the-back pass from beyond half court that sliced through several defenders to find teammate Kevin Stacom in stride for an easy layup.

"Star with a Broken Heart," a new book by former Providence College basketball star Ernie DiGregorio. Handout

DiGregorio recalled how he and Marvin Barnes led Coach Dave Gavitt’s PC Friars to the Final Four that year for the first time in team history. PC faced Memphis State, and early in the game he spotted Stacom — who’d go on to play for the Boston Celtics — streaking down court.

“There was someone in front of me, so I couldn’t make a regular chest pass,” he said. “So I just turned sideways and whipped it behind my back.”

DiGregorio said he felt comfortable making that pass in front of 19,000 people because he’d made similar passes every day in practice, and Gavitt had confidence in him. “I didn’t lack confidence because, like I said, if you play 10 hours a day, you should be pretty good at something,” he said.

DiGregorio would go on to play in the NBA for the Buffalo Braves, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA Rookie of the Year in the 1973-74 season.

Now 72 and living in Narragansett, DiGregorio said he wrote the book to preserve the memories of two close friends, Barnes and Gavitt, who have since died. “We had so many great stories, and I just wanted to keep the memory of them alive,” he said. “It’s about a bond and relationship we created that lasted for all those 50 years.”

DiGregorio writes about the racial tensions present in Rhode Island and throughout the country in the 1970s. He said people would question why DiGregorio hung out with Barnes, and others would ask Barnes why he hung out with DiGregorio.

“We never listened to people because we knew what we wanted,” DiGregorio said. “We knew the bond we developed, and it became closer and closer.”

He said Barnes used to come to his house for Sunday dinners with his family, and he used to go over Barnes’ house, forming a bond with his mother.

“I think we did more for race [relations] in the state of Rhode Island than anybody could ever imagine, way before the word diversity even came up,” DiGregorio said. “It was special, and it showed on the court because neither one was selfish, or envious of all the fame that one got. And that’s why we won all those games.”

On the podcast, DiGregorio also offers his thoughts on the departure of former PC men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley and new PC coach Kim English.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.