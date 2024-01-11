Salem man sentenced to six-years in federal prison for distributing and possessing child pornography

A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday to six-years in prison for distributing and possessing child pornography involving youngsters under the age of 12, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Andrew R. Sorrento, 35, pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography in October, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement released Thursday.
He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
Authorities identified Sorrento as an individual distributing child sexual abuse material on social media and text messages in July, 2022, prosecutors said. They conducted a search of his home on Dec. 9, 2022.
His cell phone was also seized and found to contain 23 images and seven videos of child pornography, including images of a child under 12-years-old, prosecutors said.
Homeland Security Investigations in Calgary, Canada assisted with the investigation, the statement said.
