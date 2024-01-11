Second suspect arrested in East Boston death investigation

Julio Ardon, 26, was arrested near 464 Birch St. in Fall River. at about 7:30 a.m., police said in a statement. A warrant for his arrest was issued out of Boston Municipal Court-East Boston charging him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the fatal stabbing of Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34, of Medford, the statement said.

A Fall River man on Thursday became the second suspect arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal stabbing last month in East Boston, according to Boston police.

Ardon is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court, police said.

His arrest came less than a month after an Everett man was arrested on a warrant charging him with Arevalo’s murder.

Edwin Mendez Hernandez, 20, of Everett, was arrested at 20 Hancock St. in Everett on December 22, the Globe reported. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of first degree murder and was ordered held without bail, according to court records.

His next court date is Jan. 31.

The alleged homicide occurred on Dec. 15 in the area of 186 Gove St., where officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing. They found Arevalo suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

Arevalo was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The death is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.