Cleanup continues along New England coast after widespread flooding

As workers and neighbors dragged driftwood and stones from coastal roads, local officials prepared for a storm expected to reach the area Friday night that could bring another 1 to 2 inches of rain to an already drenched region, potentially leading to more flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents and public works crews were digging out, cleaning up, and making repairs across much of coastal New England on Thursday, after heavy rain pounded the region one day earlier, leading to flooding along the shore and near some rivers and streams swollen by the rain and snowmelt.

In Hampton, NH, where police asked residents near Ocean Boulevard to leave their homes and seek higher ground on Wednesday, the coastal waters were calmer Thursday morning, according to Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon.

“The sea conditions are remarkably better,” McMahon said in a phone interview. “There are still big waves, but it’s a lot less angry-looking ocean today.”

McMahan said he drove around the Hampton Beach area for about half an hour Thursday near the 10:40 a.m. high tide, and he saw some splash over at the North Beach Seawall, but there were no road closures and no standing water on the pavement. A sinkhole has formed on the west side of town, but that was caused by rain, not by flooding, he said.

There is still sand and debris on Ocean Boulevard, which is a state road and will be cleaned by the Department of Transportation, McMahon said. Town officials are still assessing the damage to public infrastructure in Hampton, but it appears most of it was spared, he said.

“My concern now coming into the weekend is they’re going to come down Friday and Saturday, when we’re expecting another coastal flooding event,” McMahon said, explaining that many people like to gather on the beach to observe big storms.

“We don’t really want those folks coming to the beach,” he said. “There’s a lot of stones that come over the wall, and driftwood.”

Kennebunk, Maine, saw “major coastal flooding” at high tide on Wednesday, which damaged the town’s seawall and multiple beachfront homes and caused at least a couple of minor road washouts, according to Kennebunk police Deputy Chief Eric O’Brien.

“Public Works is still assessing some of the damage,” O’Brien said. “Lots and lots of cleanup has to be done. Rocks upon rocks and sand have washed up on some of the roads.”

O’Brien also surveyed the beachfront section of his community on Thursday morning, and he said most roads are open and the majority of the seawater has receded, but there is still some standing water in back yards and debris on smaller roads near the beach.

“A lot of rocks washed up on a couple of roads,” he said.

O’Brien also saw Department of Public Works employees and private contractors out cleaning up and making repairs, he said.

McMahon and O’Brien both said their public safety departments are bringing in extra staff for the upcoming storm.

In nearby Old Orchard Beach, Maine, high tide was a little over 13 feet on Wednesday, with winds blowing the water toward shore and 2.5 inches of rain falling on the saturated earth, leading to 3 to 4 feet of water in some coastal areas, according to town Fire Chief John Gilboy.

There was splash over from the sea onto East Grand Avenue and Old Orchard Street, Gilboy said, and West Grand Avenue remained closed until Thursday morning because of flooding.

But the water has “drained away now,” Gilboy said in an interview early Thursday afternoon, though there remains “a lot of debris left.”

“There was a lot of seaweed, a lot of debris, a lot of wood that was brought up on shore, a lot of stuff from people’s backyards,” he said. Several propane tanks were dislodged by the powerful waves and floated away, he said.

Roads in town are open, but some are still being cleared, he said. The full extent of the damage in Old Orchard Beach may not be known until spring, when people who own summer homes in the Ocean Park area return for the season and examine their properties, he said.

For now, Old Orchard Beach emergency services are gearing up for Friday night’s storm and hoping it will be milder, he said.

“It looks like a similar storm but a different wind direction and about a foot lower tide, so we’re hoping we don’t get the same coastal flooding again,” Gilboy said.

In Portland, there were major issues Wednesday on four roadways, moderate effects on three more, and minor issues on five others, according to Jessica Grondin, a city spokesperson. Several streets were impassible and had to be closed off, she said.

“This mostly affected roads and piers along our waterfront on Commercial Street, our Bayside area, and outer Congress Street near Stroudwater,” Grondin said in an email.

“Things are back to normal today, for now,” she said. “We are anticipating another rain event Friday night into Saturday, which could cause additional flooding.”

Further up the coast in Bristol, Maine, the lighthouse that represents Maine on its state quarter, Pemaquid Point Light, sustained potentially irreparable damage to its iconic bell tower during the midweek storm, according to Shelley Gallagher, the beach manager for Bristol’s parks and recreation department.

“Because the bell tower is a historic building, we don’t know what can be done,” Gallagher said Wednesday night, after spending the day surveying the damage around Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park.

Gallagher attributed the extreme damage to waves that crashed up against the structure on Wednesday. She said both the amount of wind as well as the direction it blew in contributed to “unprecedented” conditions.

“The waves were coming up so high,” said Gallagher, who experienced the strength of the water herself Wednesday afternoon. “I was standing behind the bell tower, probably 20 feet back, and I got hit pretty hard by a wave.”

Globe correspondent Lila Hempel-Edgers contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.