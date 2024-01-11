Three juveniles arrested for alleged attack in Dedham on MBTA bus, police say

Transit police on Wednesday night arrested three juveniles for allegedly assaulting a man with a knife on an MBTA bus in Dedham, and the trio also stands accused of an earlier assault in Boston’s Back Bay station, authorities said.
Wednesday’s alleged assault occurred around 8 p.m., said MBTA Transit Police via X, formerly Twitter.
Police arrested three “juvenile males for assaulting adult male w/knife on board an #MBTA bus,” police wrote. “The 3 juveniles were also wanted for a previous assault/attempted robbery at Back Bay on 1/6. All 3 transported to TPDHQ.”
The youths weren’t named due to their ages. The extent of the man’s injuries wasn’t known, and information on the earlier alleged assault at Back Bay wasn’t immediately available.
The Dedham bus brawl wasn’t the only serious episode Transit police responded to Wednesday.
Officers also arrested a 35-year-old man for an alleged indecent assault on a T bus in Boston around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police “arrested a 35y/o male for indecently assaulting a female on board an #MBTA bus at Huntington/Forsyth,” Transit cops posted to X. “We applaud/admire the victim for having the courage to report this & point out the offender.”
The suspect wasn’t named.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
