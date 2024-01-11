Three juveniles arrested for alleged attack in Dedham on MBTA bus, police say

Transit police on Wednesday night arrested three juveniles for allegedly assaulting a man with a knife on an MBTA bus in Dedham, and the trio also stands accused of an earlier assault in Boston’s Back Bay station, authorities said.

Wednesday’s alleged assault occurred around 8 p.m., said MBTA Transit Police via X, formerly Twitter.

Police arrested three “juvenile males for assaulting adult male w/knife on board an #MBTA bus,” police wrote. “The 3 juveniles were also wanted for a previous assault/attempted robbery at Back Bay on 1/6. All 3 transported to TPDHQ.”