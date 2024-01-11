Tweaking Classical High’s entrance exam

Victor Morente, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Education, said the district plans to repost its request in the near future.

The district is searching for a vendor that can offer the exam in English, Spanish, Swahili, Khmer, Arabic, Portuguese, and Creole, but it didn’t receive any bids the first time it released a request for proposals earlier this school year.

Classical High School’s entrance exam may finally be offered in a language other than English – if Providence can find a company to administer the test.

It’s part of an effort to enroll more multilingual learners at the city’s top high school, an issue that came under the scrutiny of the US Department of Justice in 2018 and has been top of mind for Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green ever since.

In the current school year, 34 out of roughly 1,100 Classical students are MLLs. That’s up from just 13 during the 2021-2022 school year, but far below any other school in the district. By 2030, Providence officials project that 50 percent of all students in the district will be MLLs.

Classical has been in the spotlight because it earned just two (out of five) stars in the new round of the state’s accountability ratings. The school was dinged by RIDE for poor performance of MLL students, but it won high marks in every other category (like test scores and graduation rate). My column this week criticized the school department for not moving fast enough to help non-English speaking students.

It’s probably a surprise to many that Classical’s entrance exam isn’t already administered in other languages, considering the diversity of the district, so it makes sense to make this move. At the same time, it will require district leaders to allocate more resources to ensure MLL students succeed at Classical.

