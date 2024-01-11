Ramaswamy’s R.I. nomination papers ‘signed’ by some dead Rhode Islanders

And now, election officials have found the names of dead people on nomination papers submitted on behalf of Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican candidate for president.

Last year, election officials found the names of dead people on nomination papers submitted on behalf of Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, a Democrat then running for the First Congressional District seat.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island is seeing dead people, again. The signatures of dead people on candidate nomination papers, that is.

The Warwick Board of Canvassers reported finding the names of “several deceased voters” on Ramaswamy’s nomination papers, and the Coventry Board of Canvassers reported that it has invalidated “an unusually high number” of signatures on Ramaswamy’s nomination papers, said Ben Smith, a spokesperson for the state Board of Elections.

Advertisement

“The Board of Elections asked for local boards of canvassers to be extra vigilant and to notify them if they see patterns of fraudulent signatures,” Smith said. “They were asking to take a closer look at all nomination papers, and in this case the nomination papers for Ramaswamy.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The clerk of the Coventry board, Lori Anderson, said the invalidated signatures do not include the names of dead people, but she refused to answer any other questions about the signatures.

The deadline for presidential candidates to submit nomination papers to the local boards of canvassers is 4 p.m. Thursday. But earlier this week, some Republican candidates have been struggling to gather more than the 1,000 valid signatures required to appear on the April 2 ballot in Rhode Island.

On Tuesday, state Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers sent out an email — with the subject line “This is not a drill” — asking for help in gathering signatures.

“Folks,” Powers wrote, “There is no easy way of putting this. But if we do not get the minimum of 1,000 signatures in the next 3 days, our Republican Presidential candidates will not be on the April ballot. Unfortunately, a few Board of Canvassers have rejected some signatures without a clear reason. As of now, understanding the cause is not our priority; we can address that later. What’s crucial is that we need EVERYONE’s help to gather as many signatures as possible.”

Advertisement

As of 11:35 a.m. Thursday, the secretary of state’s office reported the following totals of “validated signatures” for Republican candidates:

Former President Donald J. Trump: 1,263

Biotechnology entrepreneur Ramaswamy: 1,113

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: 1,113

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley: 1,068

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie: 894

Christie dropped out of the presidential race on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the following totals were reported for Democratic candidates:

President Joe Biden: 1,624

US Representative Dean B. Phillips: 1,046

The secretary of state’s office reported zero valid signatures for Democratic hopefuls self-help guru Marianne Williamson and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur, or any other Democratic candidate. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent candidate, was not among the names listed.

On Thursday, Republican Party executive director Jesus Solorio Jr. said the state party reached out to the campaigns for six candidates, and four of those campaigns accepted the party’s help in collecting signatures: Trump, Haley, DeSantis, and Christie. He said the party did not hear back from the campaigns for Ramaswamy or Create Church pastor Ryan Binkley.

“We are still collecting signature but pretty confident all our candidates will be on the ballot,” Solorio said. “The deadline is 4 o’clock today. We are running to the tape.”

Candidates always aim to submit more than the minimum number of signatures required, he noted. “So we had a call to action to make sure we have more than the bare minimum,” he said.

Advertisement

Faith Chybowski, a spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office, explained that campaigns must submit nomination papers to local boards of canvassers by 4 p.m. today, and local boards then have until Jan. 24 to review those signatures and to send validated signatures to the secretary of state’s office.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.