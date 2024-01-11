Walgreens to postpone closing of Boston location, city officials say

The announcement came after fierce community opposition and two days after the Globe first reported on the upcoming closure, as well as community concerns about the gaps in access to health care and everyday items.

Customers of the 416 Warren St. Walgreens in Roxbury will have two more weeks to pick up prescriptions or stock up on health care essentials. The drugstore, which was originally slated to close on Monday, instead will close on Jan. 31, city officials said.

This story was produced by the Globe’s Money, Power, and Inequality team, which covers the racial wealth gap in Greater Boston. You can sign up for the newsletter here .

Advertisement

“This additional time is going to allow us to work with community members, and make sure folks are set up properly,” said Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion. This way, “they won’t experience any interruptions getting their medication.”

Get Money, Power, Inequality A weekly newsletter connecting you with news about the racial wealth gap in Greater Boston, along with solutions being proposed to bridge the gap. Enter Email Sign Up

In the meantime, the city is working to help residents find alternative ways to receive medication, like online prescription fills or home delivery, Idowu said.

“We cannot tell a private company not to close their doors,” he said. “But we can work with our state colleagues, hospitals, and these companies to ... come up with a contingency plan.”

While the city can’t reverse the company’s decision, Idowu said the issue does present the city with an opportunity to create a standard, where companies must give an earlier, publicized notice of a closing.

“A lot of these decisions are not made in those two weeks before they close,” Idowu said. “When it comes to a pharmacy and people’s life-saving medications, [customers] need a little bit more time to figure this out.”

However, Idowu said the situation also underscores the dire conditions of the retail pharmacy industry, where shrinking profits are forcing companies to leave communities that rely on these businesses the most.

Advertisement

“This isn’t just a Walgreens issue, this is happening across the retail pharmacy market,” Idowu said. “Our goal is to figure out what to do to address the issues in the industry overall.”

The neighborhood surrounding the Warren Street store is nearly half Black, and one-third Hispanic, according to census data. Residents age 65 and over make up 15 percent of the population. Almost a third of families live below the poverty line.

Residents, activists, and community leaders have vigorously objected to the store’s closing. A protest Saturday drew more than 30 people. Members of the Communities of Color for Health Equity and Prophetic Resistance Boston delivered a letter on Tuesday to the company’s district office in Marlborough.

A second protest denouncing the upcoming closure is scheduled for Friday in the drugstore’s parking lot at 4 p.m.

The closest pharmacy to the soon-to-close Walgreens is a CVS in Grove Hall, a 15-minute walk, according to city records. There are also four other retail pharmacies that are about 20 minutes away by foot. Two other Walgreens are at least a 40-minute walk.

Statewide, Walgreens owns 224 of the 1,100 retail pharmacies in Massachusetts. Since 2022, 58 pharmacies have closed in Massachusetts, one-third being Walgreens stores.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.