Chris Christie’s exit is jolted as hot mic picks up his unvarnished view of rivals

Trump immediately seized on the remarks, writing on Truth Social that Christie’s comments about Haley, who appears to be the most significant obstacle to a Trump victory in New Hampshire, were a “very truthful statement.”

Minutes before his announcement in Windham, New Hampshire, Christie could be heard on the event’s livestream, saying, “She’s going to get smoked, and you and I both know it,” in a reference to Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor. “She’s not up to this.” He added of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, “DeSantis called me, petrified.”

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday, but he undermined his effort to stop Donald Trump when he sweepingly dismissed his Republican rivals during a hot-mic moment.

In his speech, Christie did not endorse any of his rivals, nor did he address their prospects against Trump, dashing the hopes of Republican moderates that his exit would unify remaining members of the party who oppose Trump.

In fact, Christie denounced his opponents’ long-running public deference to the former president and offered no positive remarks about their candidacies.

“I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win,” he said. “And I feel no differently today, because this is a fight for the soul of our party and the soul of our country.”

His departure, which came after mounting pressure from within his party, effectively ends a phase of the Republican presidential contest, removing from the field its most aggressive Trump critic. He was the only prominent contender who declared that Trump was unfit for office — an argument that all but doomed his candidacy from the start.

Despite Christie’s withering criticisms of his rivals, his decision could turn the primary election in New Hampshire on Jan. 23 into a two-person race between Trump and Haley. Her positions on foreign policy, national security and the rule of law broadly overlap with Christie’s, and she will hope to consolidate never-Trump Republicans and independents behind her.

Some of Christie’s supporters expressed disappointment after his event Wednesday.

Tom Barton, a self-described libertarian from Washington, New Hampshire, who planned to vote for Christie, said he could not see himself supporting another Republican. “They don’t have the courage to tell the truth about Trump,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.