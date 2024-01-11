Former Md. governor steps down from third party post

Hogan did not address his own future in a letter to No Labels CEO Nancy Jacobson announcing his resignation as co-chair, but he offered no criticism of the group, its plans, or leadership. He declined to comment and pointed to the letter, which was dated Dec. 15 and obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday.

DES MOINES — Larry Hogan, the former governor of Maryland and a moderate Republican who has been critical of Donald Trump, stepped down last month from the leadership of the third-party movement No Labels, a move that could signal his preparations to run for president using the group’s ballot line.

No Labels is seeking ballot access across the country as it lays the groundwork for a possible presidential ticket. The plans have spooked many Democrats and other Trump critics who fear it would siphon votes that would otherwise go to Democratic President Biden and facilitate Trump’s return to the White House.

“In stepping aside, it is my intent that new leaders, who can devote themselves full-time to the effort, will be able to take the helm to direct the No Labels political operation,” Hogan wrote.

Separately, an elections official in Maryland said Wednesday that No Labels had obtained enough verified signatures to get on the ballot in Hogan’s home state. Thirteen other states have approved No Labels for the 2024 ballot.

No Labels leaders plan to decide this spring whether to nominate a presidential ticket, and if so, to pick nominees. Details about that process have been murky, however, and the group has repeatedly failed to meet its own goals for announcing plans. It canceled its convention scheduled for April in Dallas in favor of a virtual meeting.

One of the GOP’s most prominent critics of Trump, Hogan declined to run for the GOP nomination.

Hogan’s team provided the letter a day after former New Jersey governor Chris Christie bowed out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Christie was the fiercest Trump critic in the race but could not catch fire in a GOP still devoted to the former president.

Former Connecticut senator Joe Lieberman, another No Labels co-chair, said Thursday that he’d like Christie to consider running on the No Labels ticket, calling him “the kind of candidate No Labels is looking for.” Christie had been dismissive of the No Labels movement before he ended his own campaign.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has also considered running with No Labels. A moderate Democrat who is not seeking reelection to the Senate, Manchin is scheduled to appear Friday in New Hampshire, just ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Associated Press

Md. elections official quits after arrest for role in Jan. 6 raid





A Maryland elections board official resigned this week after he was arrested on federal charges related to his participation in the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the authorities said.

The official, Carlos Ayala, 52, of Salisbury, climbed police barricades during the riot and jabbed a flag he was carrying at an officer, federal prosecutors said. He was charged with civil disorder, a felony, in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia.

Ayala is also charged with related misdemeanor offenses, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement.

The FBI in Maryland arrested Ayala on Tuesday, and he made his initial appearance in court that day. He was released on pretrial supervision.

James M. Trusty, a lawyer for Ayala, declined to comment on the arrest and charges on Thursday.

Ayala has resigned from his position as a member of the Maryland State Board of Elections, according to a statement from Michael Summers, the board’s chair.

According to a 13-page criminal complaint, witnesses identified Ayala among a group of rioters who had illegally gathered on Jan. 6 on restricted Capitol grounds near the scaffolding erected for the upcoming inauguration.

The complaint and the prosecutor’s statement stated that Ayala sported a sweatshirt hood decorated with an American flag that “cinched tightly around his head.”

Ayala, who also wore a mask, carried a distinctive black-and-white flag affixed to a PVC pipe flagpole that bore the words “We the People” and “DEFEND.”

Video footage from about 2:15 that afternoon showed Ayala “climbing police barriers,” which were moved aside by rioters so they could access the Upper West Terrace outside the building, according to the complaint. The document featured an image of Ayala running toward the Capitol through the crowd after the police line broke.

Another image in the court documents showed Ayala and others climbing the police barricade to access Capitol’s Upper West Terrace.

Closed-circuit television footage from inside the US Capitol, near the Senate Wing Door, captured Ayala waving his black flag inside one of the windows next to the Senate Wing Door, prosecutors said.

An officer with the US Capitol Police then motioned Ayala away from the window, the complaint stated.

Footage showed a rioter, jabbing a flag and flagpole toward a police officer, who then grabbed both items to prevent the rioter from knocking down the officer’s shield or injuring other officers.

Court documents state that the flag in the video matched the description of Ayala’s flag, which he was holding moments before.

Prosecutors said that body camera footage, from approximately 2:51 p.m., showed that Ayala paced in front of police officers who had assembled on the Upper West Terrace to clear rioters from the area.

As Ayala walked the length of the police line, he gestured at the officers, and said, “Join us!”

New York Times

St. Paul is called first US city with all-women city council

ST. PAUL, Minn. — When St. Paul City Council President Mitra Jalali looked out at her fellow council members at their initial meeting this week, she saw all the members’ seats were occupied by women — a first for Minnesota’s capital city.

Experts who track women in politics said St. Paul, with a population of about 300,000 people, is the first large US city they know of with an all-female city council. But even as the council members celebrate the milestone, they are expressing more excitement about what the all-female council can accomplish in the coming year.

“We’re a multifaith, multicultural group of women. Our professional experiences are what people trusted as much as our personal ones. ... And we have a clear policy vision that we got elected on,” Jalali said in an interview.

All seven women are under 40 years old, and six out of the seven are women of color. From civil engineering to nonprofit directing, they have a wide range of professional experiences, which Jalali said helps capture the city’s diversity.

Associated Press

Trump’s town hall outdraws last GOP primary debate

Television viewers were more interested in watching a Donald Trump town hall than the first head-to-head debate between Republican challengers Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

The live town hall, which aired on Fox News Channel in prime time on Wednesday, was watched by 4.3 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. The CNN debate, which aired live at the same time, was seen by just under 2.6 million, per Nielsen.

Fox said the Trump campaign demanded that the town hall go head-to-head on TV against CNN’s debate at 9 p.m. Eastern, as a condition to the former president’s appearance. Trump has not participated in any of the organized debates of GOP 2024 presidential candidates.

Both events took place in Des Moines, in advance of Monday’s Iowa presidential caucuses. As Haley and DeSantis traded jabs in a bid to court voters and caucusgoers in early-nominating states, Trump showed signs that he remained focus on a general election matchup against President Biden.

Trump told the moderators of the town hall, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, that he already had a running mate in mind, though he would not name who he was talking about.

Fox said Trump’s town hall got an additional 1.4 million viewers when reruns were aired at midnight Eastern time and in the middle of the night.

Since Fox News routinely has more viewers than CNN, Wednesday’s ratings victory wasn’t a surprise. The former president has also consistently beaten his GOP rivals by wide margins in public opinion polls.

Globe news services