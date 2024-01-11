In frigid Iowa, a weird campaign has been frozen for weeks

If DeSantis wants to wrestle the GOP nomination away from former president Trump , he will need a lot more Cindy Kleins.

“I was leaning toward Trump, but I believe that I did that because I felt it was the inevitable,” said Klein, a few minutes after she spoke with DeSantis. “More of us have got to stop that kind of thinking and vote for the right person.”

DES MOINES — Cindy Klein pushed through the crowd at an airport hotel on Wednesday, determined to personally praise Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for his performance in a Fox News town hall the previous day. Klein, a retired registered nurse, had just decided to caucus for him.

With the Iowa caucuses just five days away, DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, the best-known candidates still contesting Iowa, are campaigning both against each other and against a sense that the race is already over.

Trump, the runaway frontrunner, is leading the rest of the field by more than 30 percentage points in Iowa, according to a polling average compiled by the politics website 538, a figure that has remained steady in recent months. The former president is so comfortable in his standing here, apparently, that he chose to attend a hearing relating to one of his four criminal indictments in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. He was in Iowa on Wednesday for a Fox town hall and had no additional events scheduled before Saturday.

That has created an uncanny, and at times frankly weird scene on the ground in Iowa. There is still a frenzy of last-minute campaigning, one that would be completely normal in any other presidential contest. But this year all that work is aimed at securing second place.

“What we’re really seeing are two different campaigns,” said David Kochel, an Iowa-based Republican strategist who has worked on presidential campaigns for Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

“One is Trump versus himself, Trump versus his expectations,” Kochel said, “and then DeSantis versus Haley, to see who really emerges.”

One element of uncertainty is the weather. On Wednesday, swaths of Iowa were still digging out after a heavy Tuesday snowstorm that had forced candidates to cancel some events or to appear virtually. Temperatures are expected to drop precipitously before the caucus on Monday, when the low could be 20 degrees below zero — meaning the campaigns have found themselves trying to engineer a victory in a surreal tundra.

“Weather casts a level of uncertainty that puts everything in jeopardy,” said Nicole Shlinger, a Republican strategist who has worked on four presidential campaigns in Iowa, including Senator Ted Cruz’s 2016 victory over Trump. In a low-turnout caucus, she said, weather that cold could cut the total number of voters in half.

“The weather, when it gets to this phase, really matters,” she said.

On Wednesday, DeSantis appeared in a hotel ballroom in front of the Associated Contractors of America, where he bragged about fixing roads and bridges after Florida hurricanes and admitted that he had forgotten his winter coat back at home — which could be problem given the Arctic weather ahead.

“I have been in cold weather in my life, I’ve never been in -10 or -15,” admitted DeSantis, who wrapped up his prepared remarks and then waited awkwardly for someone — anyone — to ask him a question. Eventually, somebody did.

Haley has parlayed her more moderate brand of Republican politics to climb the ranks in New Hampshire, where she is hoping to either upset or come within striking distance of Trump. But in recent weeks, she has also made plain that she wants to compete for second place in Iowa — a position currently, if potentially tenuously, held by DeSantis.

In recent days, the two have been criss-crossing the state, meeting with voters and holding a flurry of televised town halls, with their campaigns and their allies spending millions of dollars attacking each other.

DeSantis has cast himself as Iowa’s greatest defender, hitting Haley for suggesting recently in New Hampshire that that state’s voters will “correct” Iowa’s results.

“We don’t need another mealymouthed politician who just tells you what she thinks you want to hear just to try to get your vote, then to get in office and to do her donors’ bidding,” DeSantis said at the beginning of Wednesday night’s CNN debate with Haley.

In response, Haley repeatedly pointed to a website launched by her campaign designed to rebut what she what characterized as lies about her record.

After nearly a year of tiptoeing gingerly around the frontrunner, both have sharpened their criticisms of Trump, with DeSantis calling him self-centered and Haley accusing him of being too chaotic, but their careful swipes seem less like David carefully targeting Goliath than someone throwing ping-pong balls at a bear that can barely feel them. At Wednesday’s debate, one of the only things the two could agree on was that Trump should be with them on stage.

Meanwhile businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign found itself Tuesday where it has been months: stuck.

Stuck in terms of his mid-single digit polling average. And also literally stuck in a snow bank — an experience he posted about on X before appearing at an upscale sports bar in West Des Moines in fashionable tennis shoes that seemed untouched by a snow ditch. There, he was borderline heckled for nearly 10 minutes by an activist who challenged him on his false assertion that climate change is a hoax.

Back at the DeSantis appearance Wednesday morning event, Bryan Needs, a contractor from Carroll, Iowa who builds roads, was surprised politics had invaded the annual conference where he likes to go to talk about issues like bridges and relationships with the state transportation authorities.

“I tune it out more,” he said, of the constant campaigning going on around him. Needs leans Republican, he said, but he wasn’t sure whether or not he planned to caucus on Monday.

Klein, for her part, was determined not just to vote, but to convince as many people as she can not to vote for Trump. She liked his presidency, she said, but she has come to realize she doesn’t actually like him.

“I’m going to try for the last bit of time I have to convince whoever I can. I’m going to debate with people,” she said.

She resolved to start at home. “Now I’ve got to convince my husband.”

James Pindell of the Globe staff contributed reporting from West Des Moines.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.