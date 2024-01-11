New storm to bring blizzard and more tornadoes: City-by-city forecasts

This storm bears some striking similarities to the one that just hit, with subtle differences in timing and placement of heavy precipitation. It's also set to become a "bomb cyclone," because of its rapid rate of strengthening as it jets from Oklahoma on Thursday night to just north of Detroit by Saturday morning.

Two major storms have hit the central and eastern United States this week, and a third is on the way. A developing tempest that brought blizzard conditions to the Pacific Northwest is about to unleash heavy snows, strong winds and tornadoes as it treks from the Rockies and southern Plains into the Great Lakes between late Thursday and Saturday.

Advertisement

Once again, its cold side will feature a swath of wind-swept heavy snow in parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest, while the warm side of the system will bring tornadoes, perhaps strong, to the Deep South and the Southeast. Winter weather and storm alerts stretch from the Mountain West to the eastern Great Lakes, affecting nearly 50 million people.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Along the East Coast, more gusty downpours will fall in flood-prone areas.

The storm's anticipated sprawling zone of high winds has prompted alerts for nearly 100 million people from the nation's southern tier into the northeastern states.

Chicago is bracing for a major snowstorm with at least 6 inches possible, although warmer air right along the lake could cut into amounts. As winds crank up Friday night, gusting to 50 mph, blizzard conditions are possible, according to the National Weather Service. This is also true between Friday morning and night for many locations in northern Missouri, eastern Iowa, Illinois, eastern Wisconsin, northern Indiana and southern Michigan.

On the storm's warm side, this system may be even more primed to deliver a few strong tornadoes than the one earlier this week. That tornado risk begins Thursday from northeastern Texas into Arkansas before expanding toward the Southeast by Friday. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has warned of a Level 3 out of 5 "enhanced risk" of severe weather for both days.

Advertisement

It follows the storm that produced a reported 34 tornadoes from the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama to southern Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday. The strongest was an EF3 (on the 0-to-5 Enhanced Fujita scale for tornado intensity) in Panama City, Fla., that destroyed structures with winds between 136 and 165 mph. That made it the strongest tornado to strike Bay County, Fla., since 1967.

Heavy rains and strong winds will once again work up the Eastern Seaboard. It has been a record wet start to the winter in Washington, which has received nearly 10 inches of rain since Dec. 1. Flood watches are up for the next round of rain in southern New England, which is eyeing the potential for even more high water.

"A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain fell Tuesday night into Wednesday morning combined with rapid snowmelt," wrote the Weather Service office in Boston. "This resulted in numerous rivers and streams going into flood or expected to go into flood within 24 hours from the residual runoff. In addition . . . another widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected Friday night into early Saturday."

Along the coast, after a historic surge of ocean water from the last storm, yet another round of serious coastal flooding is possible from the shores of the Mid-Atlantic to New England. Portland, Maine, which recorded its third-highest water level on record early Wednesday, is forecast to see a comparably high tide on Saturday.

Advertisement

In the storm's wake, the coldest weather of the season will invade much of the central states and eventually the East Coast between the weekend and the middle of next week.

Here’s our city-by-city forecast.

As the storm system strengthens, it will draw a tongue of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That moisture will be swirled north and west around the low-pressure center, falling in the zone of cold air. That will deposit a strip of heavy snow. Strong winds over 35 mph blowing in from the northwest, meanwhile, could produce whiteout conditions.

Kansas City, Mo: Mixed precipitation Thursday night, becoming snow on Friday as temperatures plunge into the teens amid wind gusts to around 40 mph. Winter weather advisory for up to an inch of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice.

St. Louis: Rain Thursday into Friday before changing to snow late in the afternoon as temperatures fall to near 30, with winds gusting to 40 mph. Any snow ends Friday night as temperatures plummet into the teens. Less than an inch of accumulation.

Omaha: Winter storm warning and wind chill warning with a predicted 5 to 8 inches of snow, accumulating from Thursday night through Friday morning. Highs in the single digits on Friday, with lows below zero dropping to as low as minus-16 on Saturday night behind the storm. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Advertisement

Des Moines: Winter storm warning. Snow, mainly Thursday night, with 6 to 11 inches possible. Winds over 30 mph at times causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. Temperatures crashing Friday morning and night, with single-digit highs Saturday and lows around minus-14 Saturday night.

Chicago: Winter storm watch. Rain and snow Friday becoming all snow by night as temperatures drop into the 20s. Six inches or more of accumulation is possible. Winds gusting to 50 mph. Snow eases Saturday, but it becomes frigid Saturday night into early next week.

Milwaukee: Winter storm watch for 6 inches or more of snow and possible blizzard conditions with winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. Snow Friday with some rain initially with highs in the mid-30s. Then temperatures drop into the 20s and snow predominates. Light snow lingers through Saturday night as temperatures plummet to near zero.

Detroit: Mixed precipitation Friday and Friday night becoming snow by Saturday. Windy with gusts up to 50 mph. Accumulations uncertain. Temperatures drop into the teens for Saturday night and Sunday.

Indianapolis: Rain on Friday, mixing with snow overnight and becoming all snow Saturday before tapering off. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible before modest amounts of snow. Temperatures plummet over the weekend, with highs only near 15 on Sunday.

South

A tendril of instability - warm, humid air containing storm fuel - will waft north out of the Gulf of Mexico. That will spread over portions of the South on Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for storms. As the parent upper-air disturbance charges through, it will drag a jet stream dip with it. That will induce a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, known as wind shear, that will encourage thunderstorms to rotate.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the risk of severe storms will be greatest between Little Rock and Shreveport, La., although areas east of Dallas and east toward the Mississippi River are at a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather. Most of the day will be overcast, with a few light showers. It's not until Thursday night that rotating thunderstorms develop. Some may produce hailstones larger than golf balls, damaging straight-line winds, and tornadoes - perhaps strong.

By Friday, cities including Montgomery, Ala; Augusta, Albany and Macon, Ga.; and Columbia, S.C. are in the Level 3 zone for greatest strong tornado potential. A Level 2 out of 5 slight risk stretches from Jackson, Miss., to Orlando and north toward Raleigh. N.C., and the southern border of Virginia. Tallahassee, Mobile and Jacksonville are also face the Level 2 risk.

The timing for Friday is uncertain; there may be some morning cool air in place and leftover storms from Thursday night. As the larger storm system approaches, the cool air may erode. By afternoon, one or more things may happen: The leftover overnight storms could reintensify thanks to daytime heating, or a new batch of severe thunderstorms could form. Regardless, wind, hail and tornadoes are possible.

East Coast

This system won't have quite as much moisture to work with for the East Coast, and the winds won't be quite as bad. Still, however, it will be disruptive.

Washington: A half-inch to an inch of rain Friday night into early Saturday. Winds gusting 40-plus mph.

Philadelphia: A half-inch to an inch of rain, beginning in the pre-dawn hours Saturday. Winds gusting 40-plus mph.

New York: An inch of rain, give or take, beginning early Saturday. Winds gusting 45-plus mph.

Boston: 1 to 2 inches of rain on Saturday. Winds gusting to 55 mph. Coastal flooding could also be a concern. Flood watch and coastal flood watch in effect.