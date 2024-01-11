For once, Chris Christie eases congestion — this time, on the GOP ballot

When other Republicans tiptoed around criticizing the former president, fearful of offending his loyalists, Christie was forthright in denouncing Trump, in particular condemning him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Christie was the loudest, and sometimes only, voice in the GOP primary field taking the fight directly to former president Donald Trump, who is the front-runner for the party’s nomination again in 2024.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie did a public service by getting into the GOP presidential race last year — and another one by dropping out on Wednesday night after it became clear he had no chance to win.

“He’s charting the right path to dealing with Trump, and more Republicans should follow his lead,” this editorial board said last year.

In directly attacking Trump, though, Christie may have made himself unelectable in a Republican primary. Christie never broke through the low double-digits in opinion polls. But he also made it a little safer for the rest of the field to grow a spine too — a project that remains a work in progress for most of them, sadly.

It goes almost without saying that Christie himself, of Bridgegate fame, was an imperfect messenger with a pronounced bullying streak. There’s a reason that he failed to catch fire in New Hampshire.

But someone had to break the ice by attacking Trump.

And give Christie credit for this: He knew how to read the writing on the wall. While a few other Republican candidates continue to wage increasingly quixotic campaigns in Iowa and New Hampshire, Christie got out of the race in a way that allows his supporters to coalesce around a more viable contender. He did not allow himself to become a spoiler in the race, living up to his own vow that his most important goal was to beat Trump.

His departure from the race was crucial because a divided field is not going to beat Trump. But if would-be Christie voters who can’t stomach the former president can unite around one of Trump’s opponents, there’s at least a fighting chance of a Trump loss in the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary.

If polling is correct, that candidate is likely to be former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. Christie didn’t exactly do Haley any favors on Wednesday, when he was caught on a hot mic disparaging her candidacy. But she’s sitting in second place after Trump in the polls and issued a graceful statement on Wednesday even after Christie trashed her. Haley has walked a fine line in the campaign. She has avoided harsher criticisms of Trump, making her more palatable to those who have supported him, while drawing enough distinctions on foreign policy and other issues to appeal to more traditional GOP voters.

In the end, Christie didn’t succeed in toppling Trump himself. The former president remains the overwhelming favorite, with or without Christie in the race. But by landing so many punches on the former president — and then getting out of the race when he did — there’s still a chance that he can play a role in moving his party, and his country, past Donald Trump.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.