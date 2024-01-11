Help us reimagine downtown Boston

On some days, on some streets, downtown Boston is bustling, kind of. Tourists, office workers, and delivery people jostle on the sidewalks. But then you turn a corner and reality hits you: Windswept blocks with nothing happening. Empty storefronts whose papered-over windows have had perfunctory “space available” signs in them for years now.
While the Seaport, Back Bay, and other parts of town have come out of their pandemic malaise, downtown feels like it’s hanging on, a vestige of another time, an area built for work patterns that don’t exist anymore.
There have got to be better uses for this prime space, right?
In a special project coming next month, Globe Ideas will be publishing new visions for downtown. And we’d love to have some from you, our creative and brilliant readers.
Of course, all those downtown office towers aren’t coming down any time soon, but that doesn’t mean we can’t think differently about what goes in them and around them. So what would you put downtown if you could?
Send us your boldest “what if?” idea in an email to ideas@globe.com under the subject line DOWNTOWN BOSTON by Friday, Feb. 2. Please include your name, your age, and where you live. If we plan to use your submission, we’ll be in touch.
— The Ideas editors