Help us reimagine downtown Boston

On some days, on some streets, downtown Boston is bustling, kind of. Tourists, office workers, and delivery people jostle on the sidewalks. But then you turn a corner and reality hits you: Windswept blocks with nothing happening. Empty storefronts whose papered-over windows have had perfunctory “space available” signs in them for years now.

While the Seaport, Back Bay, and other parts of town have come out of their pandemic malaise, downtown feels like it’s hanging on, a vestige of another time, an area built for work patterns that don’t exist anymore.

There have got to be better uses for this prime space, right?